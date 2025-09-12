EIS union condemns Falkirk Council's proposal to dismantle Enhanced Provision network for ASN pupils

Falkirk Council’s proposal to dismantle its Enhanced Provision network have been described by a teaching union as “a reckless and short-sighted attack” on some of the most vulnerable children.

The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) has condemned the local authority’s proposals to change the current model of Enhanced Provision.

The council, which currently has 15 Enhanced Provision units within primary schools, is looking to redistribute this support more evenly across all 47 of its primary schools.

They say schools would receive enhanced resources, training and staff support which may allow pupils with additional needs to attend their catchment school, reducing the need for travel and creating fairer access to specialised support.

The EIS have condemned the council's proposals to change ASN Enhanced Provision in Falkirk primary schools. (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The council, which has now launched a consultation on the matter, says it is considering the proposals following an increase in the number of pupils requiring extra support and to ensure a more local and equitable approach.

Local families with children with additional support needs have voiced their concerns over the proposals. They fear the changes would be detrimental to all children in primary school classes. They say young people with additional support needs would not be able to cope in mainstream classes and it would set back their learning, while having children with complex needs in mainstream classes would see the learning of all those within the class disrupted.

Now, Falkirk EIS has also expressed its concerns. The union says that Enhanced Provision is a lifeline for pupils with additional support needs and their families.

It said despite Falkirk’s model being underfunded for years it has still provided vital support.

The union said the plans could see the service scrapped completely – something they say represents “nothing less than an abandonment of children who depend on it most.”

Colin Finlay from Falkirk EIS said: “This proposal is not about education – it is about saving money by failing to fund ASN properly.

"Falkirk Council is attempting to balance its books on the backs of vulnerable pupils, their families, and the staff who support them. The dismantling of Enhanced Provision will destroy an already under-resourced system that has continued to deliver despite chronic underfunding. What will replace it is uncertainty, instability, and reduced support for children who deserve so much better.”

The EIS says teachers across Falkirk are outraged by the proposals and warns that dismantling the network will increase pressure on mainstream classrooms, strip away specialist provision and deepen inequality in education across the region.

Mr Finlay said: “The council is at risk of pushing through a decision that will damage lives for years to come. They are ignoring the clear evidence of the benefits of Enhanced Provision. They are ignoring the professional voices of teachers. And, worst of all, they are ignoring the rights of children with the greatest need for support.”

The EIS is calling on Falkirk Council to immediately halt the process and instead engage in genuine dialogue with staff, parents, and communities. The EIS union has made clear that it will oppose any attempt to cut ASN provision and will stand side by side with families and members in campaigning against these damaging proposals.

Mr Finlay added: “If Falkirk Council proceeds, they will not only fail in their duty to provide inclusive education, they will face the united and determined opposition of teachers, parents, and the wider community. We will not stand by while vulnerable children are sacrificed to budget cuts.”

A spokesperson for Falkirk Council said: "The education service is currently embarking on a consultation to review the way in which enhanced support for children with additional support needs can be provided in an equitable way across all primary schools.

"Moving forward, this proposal would redistribute the resources from the current 15 Enhanced Provisions to across all primary schools in order to embed the right support for children to be able to engage in an appropriate learning environment within their local catchment school. This will include opportunities to engage in mainstream classes, if it is appropriate for the individual young person, as is the case at the moment.

"No decision has been made and this is the purpose of the consultation which will involve engagement with all stakeholders, in a variety of ways, to gather views in order to support decision making. We would encourage participation by all members of the school community through this process.”

The consultation will close on Monday, October 27 and it is hoped a report will be presented to the Council Executive in February 2026.