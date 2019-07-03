Dunipace Primary School headteacher retires after 40-year career

Pupils and staff at Dunipace Primary School held a fitting send-off for a long-serving teacher ahead of her retirement.

Youngsters and colleagues said a fond farewell to headteacher Robina McAnish last week as the 59-year-old packed up her belongings following 21 years at the school.

A touching ceremony was held to give children and co-workers alike a final chance to express their gratitude to the Bannockburn woman, who has amassed more than 40 years of experience working in primary education.

Ms McAnish, who previously taught at Allan’s Primary School and Fallin Primary School in Stirling, thanked all of those whom she has taught and worked alongside over the years.

She also conceded she has still to adjust to her new retired status and said: “It’s all very strange at the moment.

“It will be when the schools go back that I will officially feel retired.

“Dunipace is a very tight-knit community, that’s why I stayed there so long.

“There were very mixed feelings. There’s part of you that wishes you could go on and on.

“I’m sorry to be leaving the children, the staff and the families but it’s a chance to spend more with with my family.

“I call the pupils my can-do kids because that was our motto. That attitude was what I tried to instill in the youngsters.”