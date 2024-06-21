Dream career awaits after Grangemouth graduate engineers award win at city college

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A engineering student’s dedication, commitment and skill earned him a prestigious award at the City of Glasgow College.

Lewis Morton, from Grangemouth, was recently presented with the Best Progress Award in Engineering at the college in recognition of his exceptional growth, hard work, and dedication throughout his engineering studies.

Sponsored by Stream Marine, Lewis has excelled in his academic pursuits, earning high praise from his lecturers.

He said: “I’m thrilled and honoured to have been awarded the Best Progress Award in Engineering at my graduation. This recognition culminates my hard work and dedication to my studies at City of Glasgow College.

Lewis Morton received the prestigious award at his graduation at City of Glasgow College(Picture: Submitted)

"It's gratifying to see my efforts acknowledged by my lecturers, who have been instrumental in my academic journey. Winning this award fills me with excitement for the future as I transition into the professional world of marine engineering.