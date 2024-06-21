Dream career awaits after Grangemouth graduate engineers award win at city college
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lewis Morton, from Grangemouth, was recently presented with the Best Progress Award in Engineering at the college in recognition of his exceptional growth, hard work, and dedication throughout his engineering studies.
Sponsored by Stream Marine, Lewis has excelled in his academic pursuits, earning high praise from his lecturers.
He said: “I’m thrilled and honoured to have been awarded the Best Progress Award in Engineering at my graduation. This recognition culminates my hard work and dedication to my studies at City of Glasgow College.
"It's gratifying to see my efforts acknowledged by my lecturers, who have been instrumental in my academic journey. Winning this award fills me with excitement for the future as I transition into the professional world of marine engineering.
"I am eager to apply what I've learned and continue advancing in this field, contributing positively to the industry.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.