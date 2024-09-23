Double gold celebrations for pupils and staff at Falkirk district primary school

A special assembly was held on Thursday morning to celebrate the hard work and achievements of the whole school.

Staff and pupils were celebrating achieving both the Gold Rights Respecting Schools Award and the sportscotland Gold School Sport Award.

The Gold Rights Respecting Schools Award, presented by UNICEF UK, recognises the school's commitment to embedding children’s rights into its ethos and culture, ensuring pupils are not only aware of their rights but also respect the rights of others.

The award aims to help create safe and inspiring places for children to learn, where their rights are upheld, and their potential fully realised.

While the Gold School Sport Award from sportscotland recognises the school’s efforts to continuously improve sport and how it’s taught to youngsters. It also recognises the sporting links between the school and its surrounding community.

Beverley Keith, headteacher, said: “I could not be more proud of the hard work and dedication by all.

"We are delighted to have gained the achievements of Gold Rights Respecting Schools and our Gold sportscotland Award."

She continued: “All learners’ opinions and voices are valued in line with UNCRC, meeting learner’s needs and interests. The school continues to have strong partnerships with our families, partners and the wider community.

"We work closely together to ensure the best outcomes for our learners. This includes our Active Schools Coordinator, Jen Watson-Brown, who is an integral part of the Laurieston team.

"Jen works with us to provide opportunities for all our learners in school, out of school and within our local community clubs.

"Sport isn’t just taking part for our learners, they lead, coordinate, and plan alongside Active Schools and staff to create the best possible experience for their peers.”

1 . Laurieston Primary's Gold Assembly Pupils at Laurieston Primary enjoyed a special Gold assembly last week as the school received its Gold Sports Scotland Award and Gold UNICEF Rights Respecting School Award. (Pics: Michael Gillen) All learner's opinions and voices are valued in line with UNCRC, meeting learner's needs and interests. The school continues to have strong partnerships with our families, partners, and the wider community. We work closely together to ensure the best outcomes for our learners. This includes our Active Schools Coordinator, Jen, who is an integral part of the Laurieston Team. Jen works with us to provide opportunities for all our learners in school, out of school and within our local community clubs.'¯ Sport isn't just taking part for our learners, they lead, coordinate, and plan alongside active schools and staff to create the best possible experience for their peers. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . Laurieston Primary's Gold Assembly Everything was golden at the special assembly last Thursday. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . Laurieston Primary's Gold Assembly The whole school attended the Gold assembly. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

4 . Laurieston Primary's Gold Assembly Some youngsters wore gold items for the occasion. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales