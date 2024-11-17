Deputy First Minister visits Falkirk district high school as funding to create future business leaders announced
This follows more than £829,000 being awarded to seven education organisations.
The funding announcement to expand entrepreneurship in Scotland was made by Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes during a visit to Braes High School last week.
Ms Forbes saw some of the entrepreneurial projects the school’s students have been working on.
Initiatives to receive a share of the funding include Gen+, which is designing lessons that set high school pupils real-world challenges by established entrepreneurs focused on running aspects of a business, while the University of Strathclyde will provide activity packs that develop entrepreneurial skills in primary school children.
Another £1.08 million has also been awarded to 13 organisations through the Pathways Fund, to help adults under-represented in business, including women and ethnic minorities, to turn their ideas and fledgling businesses into growing enterprises.
Ms Forbes said: “These projects mean that for the first time entrepreneurship will be embedded in Scotland’s classrooms, from P1 to S6. By mainstreaming the subject we aim to give every school leaver the skills, confidence and opportunity to set up their own business.
"This is a continuation of the Scottish Government’s drive to create one of Europe’s leading start-up economies. Existing entrepreneurs are already being supported, including by our successful Techscaler programme. Now, through these two funds, we are developing the next generation.
"I want young people and under-represented groups to be excited by the idea of going into business, to understand it’s something they can do.”
Victoria Vardy, CEO of Gen+ said: “We believe education should inspire young people to become adaptable, self-aware, and ready for the future.
“Our Industry Innovators programme connects classroom learning with insights from real-world business challenges, helping pupils understand and develop the core skills that lead to success across industries.
"By learning directly from industry experts, students gain the confidence and practical skills to turn their ambitions into reality, empowering them to become Scotland’s future entrepreneurs and leaders of tomorrow.”
