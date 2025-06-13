Denny school joins in Strathcarron Hospice's #Bee Yellow fundraiser

During June we are all encouraged to raise funds for the local hospice and pupils and staff at the Denny school decided they wanted to get in on the act.

They raised an amazing £466 to help with the daily running costs at Strathcarron.

The colour yellow was chosen for the annual campaign #Bee Yellow as it has long been associated with the hospice movement representing “happiness, energy and positivity” which the Strathcarron team say is what they hope to achieve for all their patients and their families.

Find out more here about how you can help.

St Patrick's PS Bee Yellow Day It was all a bit golden recently when pupils and staff at St Patrick's Primary School took part in the Bee Yellow Day fundraising for Strathcarron Hospice.

St Patrick's PS Bee Yellow Day It was time for everyone to pull on their yellow clothes.

St Patrick's PS Bee Yellow Day Pupils enjoyed taking part and Bee-ing Yellow.