Denny pupils step inside the Curiosity Cube to become scientists
More than 250 youngsters stepped inside the lab to complete three hands-on experiments about sustainability based on the lifecycle of a t-shirt.
Using modular electronics and other scientific instruments, the pupils became sustainability scientists by examining different types of synthetic and natural fabrics with microscopes and categorising them based on their level of sustainability; designing and testing a windmill that produces enough renewable energy to power a model t-shirt factory and exploring the process of recycling an old t-shirt into a new one by building a threading machine.
The Curiosity Cube, run by science and technology company Merck, travels to schools and public events to reach tomorrow’s scientists.
