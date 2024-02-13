Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The school is creating a “legendary” reading space which everyone can enjoy.

As well as reflecting the increasing diversity of the school community and its families, the project will provide EAL (English as an Additional Language) pupils with reading opportunities in their first languages to support the development of reading skills in both primary and secondary languages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Denny Primary is receiving a share of £200,000 to support its diversity project as part of the 2023/24 School Library Improvement Fund (SLIF).

Jenny Gilruth, Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills, announcing £200,000 for library projects across Scotland, including Denny Primary. Pic: Contributed

Administered by the Scottish Library and Information Council (SLIC), on behalf of the Scottish Government, the Fund supports creative and innovative projects within the school library sector in Scotland.

Available to all state-run nurseries, primary schools and secondary schools with a library, this year’s funding priority was given to applications which focused on supporting anti-racism and racial equality.

It is hoped the project will "develop understanding, empathy and a thirst for knowledge which will in turn reduce incidents of racism in the playground and wider local community”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Congratulating the successful applicants, Jenny Gilruth, Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills, said: “School libraries play a key role in our efforts to further boost literacy and continue improving attainment, but they are also places where positive values can be developed and celebrated.

“Projects supported by this funding will help young people to understand the harmful consequences of racism and ensure they feel empowered to challenge discrimination.

“Scotland’s school libraries are a vital resource, and all children should have access to the opportunities they provide. This funding will help ensure that young people from all backgrounds feel the full benefits.”

Pamela Tulloch, chief executive of SLIC, said: “School libraries play a key role in accelerating education and learning, and ensuring every young person has the chance to fulfil their full potential by enabling access to information and creative opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad