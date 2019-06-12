Denny Primary singers win Scottish Glee Challenge

Young singers from Denny Primary are celebrating after beating 175 other schools cross the country to be crowned Scottish Primary School Glee Challenge champions.

The pupils performed their songs ‘The Champion’ and ‘Something inside so strong’ in front of 1700 people and five music industry judges at Dundee’s Caird Hall.

Prior to taking to the stage pupils from Denny Primary and the other eight schools in the final were invited to take part in a vocal master class conducted by judge Laura Curran.

Speaking after the event, Denny Primary acting headteacher Jennifer MacAlpine said: “The children were stars and wonderful on stage, singing and dancing their hearts out.

“We are so proud of their achievement especially when they didn’t win their heat and were actually a wild card for the regional finals.

“Our thanks go to Lynne Curley, teacher, and their tutor Susanne Bell, for all their hard work with the choir and to all the parents and staff at Denny for their support. It is an amazing achievement for our children and the self belief the children now have as a result of their involvement in the choir is wonderful to see.”

Denny Primary School choir leader Suzanne Bell said she was “over the moon” that her pupils had won.

“Well done to everyone and a big thanks too to everyone that made Glee possible and gave the children this opportunity to shine,” she added.

Lead judge Alan Urquhart added: “The standard just gets better and better, making life for the judges more difficult every time. We should congratulate all the children for taking to the stage and also all the teachers and headteachers for their hard work and commitment in taking part at a time when the Primary School Curriculum is under so much pressure.”

Linda Breckenridge, of the Frisson Foundation, which organises the competition, said: “It was a fantastic end to what has been an amazing Glee year.

“All the children were winners and it was fabulous to see the smiles, excitement and joy on their faces. Taking part in the challenge brings huge benefits and celebrates the talent, hard work and dedication in our schools.”