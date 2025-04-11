Denny Primary pupils are raving about rights

Members of the Rights Ravens group at Denny Primary School. (Pic: contributed)

Pupils at Denny Primary are on a mission to educate their local community about children’s rights.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children from P1 to 7 have formed a group called the ‘Rights Ravens’ to promote children’s rights and the UNCRC in the school and the local community.

The group meet regularly with class teacher, Miss Watts, to plan events designed to promote the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most recently, the group ran a very successful ‘Rights Café’ during a school open afternoon. It gave parents and carers the chance to catch up on all the rights-based activities taking place at the school in the lead up to their bid for gold accreditation as a Rights Respecting School.

Parents and carers attend the Rights café at Denny Primary School recently. (Pic: contributed)

A very special guest was also present. A new Rights mascot, designed by the Rights Ravens group, was presented to the parents and carers. The mascot, named Raven, will be used throughout the school to promote the UNCRC and help younger children explore their rights.

Miss Watts said: “I am so proud of the work done by the Rights Ravens group to promote the UNCRC. They are Rights Ambassadors for our school and have even recorded a video for staff to inform them of how best they can help all children access their rights.”

Following the successful café and introduction of Raven the mascot, the Rights Ravens now plan to use their knowledge of children’s rights to advocate for positive changes in their local community.