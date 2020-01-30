Denny High hits century milestone for school ambassador programme

Denny High School is the 100th school to join the SCQF School Ambassador programme.

The initiative offers schools the chance to learn more about the benefits of the Scottish Credit and Qualifications Framework (SCQF) and the wider ways in which it supports learners.

The milestone was marked with a celebratory visit to the school by Donnie Wood, development officer for the SCQF Partnership.

The programme offers support such as recognising wider achievement and giving equality between vocational and academic qualifications.

Mr Wood said: “The School Ambassador programme has been incredibly well received by schools across the nation and is helping to raise awareness about the SCQF to staff, pupils and parents.

“Understanding the range of learning available to pupils and how they relate is key for pupils and parents and using the framework can really bring that to life.

“Having positive and forward thinking schools like Denny involved can only strengthen the School Ambassador programme further as we continue to engage schools across Scotland.”

Jamie Vaughn-Sharp, acting rector at Denny High, added: “We are delighted to be involved in the excellent programme. As a school we are committed to ensuring that all our young people can achieve their very best.

“The opportunities to develop pupil, staff and families’ knowledge about the wide range of courses on the SCQF which pupils can access is an extremely exciting development.

“By ensuring that the courses which we deliver best meet pupil needs, we feel confident that we can develop our curriculum to ensure Denny High pupils are achieving whilst in school and successfully moving onto a positive destination beyond school.”