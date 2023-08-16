The Dennis Canavan Scholarship was set up by Falkirk Council 17 years ago to mark the achievements and service given by the former politician to the people throughout Falkirk district.

A financial prize is made to a pupil from this area who is going on to higher or further education with the cash intended to help them during their studies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s winner is 18-year-old Sophie Wood of Rumford who is going to Queen Margaret University to study primary education and she receives a £500 cheque.

Finalists in this year's Dennis Canavan scholarship award with the former politician and teacher, left to right, Cameron McPhee, Keira Nicol, Lawson McNaughton, Molly McGhee and Christopher Chalmers. Pic: Michael Gillen

Having just completed six years at Braes High School, sadly Sophie could not attend Monday’s ceremony in Callendar House to pick up her award in person as she is currently working at Camp America in upstate New York.

The judges also presented a highly commended and cheque for £250 to Lawson McNaughton, also of Braes High, who is going to study for an HNC in cyber security at Forth Valley College.

Judging this year’s award were Mr Canavan, Falkirk Provost Robert Bissett, Falkirk Council’s leader Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, chief executive Kenneth Lawrie, and education chief David Mackay, and Falkirk Herald editor Jill Buchanan

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judges were so impressed by this year’s nominees that they all received a cheque for £50: St Mungo’s High former pupils – Cameron McPhee who is going to study civil engineering at Edinburgh Napier University, Keira Nicol who is going to study to be a PE teacher at Stirling University, Molly McGhee who is going to study dentistry, Areesa Aslam who is going to study law at Glasgow University.

From St Modan’s High – Christopher Chalmers who is going to study HND aeronautical engineering at Perth College, Kaelah Ryan who is going to study for an HND in sports and coaching development at City of Glasgow College, and Daniel Malcolm who is going to study for a pathway to fitness, health and exercise at Forth Valley College.

Larbert High former pupils Cameron Mclay who is going to study for an HND in acting and performance at Edinburgh College, and Esme Ong who is going to study medicine; and former Graeme High pupil April Beattie who is going to study for a BA in musical theatre at Italia Conti.

For over three decades, Dennis Canavan represented Falkirk West as an MP and later as its first MSP, until he retired in 2007.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Himself a former teacher, he has always been committed to supporting young people at all levels of education.

Speaking at the ceremony, he said: “I have been amazed at the variety of subjects our nominees are going on to study. From the very beginning I intended that the scholarship would not just be about the brightest and the best but the other main criteria is service to others.

"Education should be of benefit or service to others in their school community and the wider community.

"Congratulations to all the nominees and I wish them all the very best for their future studies and future careers."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sophie’s mum, Lesley, attended the ceremony to pick up the prize on her daughter’s behalf. She said that she was surprised but absolutely delighted for her daughter, who has always wanted to be a teacher.

In his nomination, Sophie’s principal teacher of pastoral care, George Burnett, said: “Sophie has demonstrated her enduring commitment to learning and enjoyment of supporting others since early on in her school career and it is no surprise she has selected teaching as a career. Furthermore, Sophie is passionate about helping others and has demonstrated an enduring commitment to ensure the equity and equality of others.”

He added that she had been a “significant figure” in Braes High School’s ‘Cost of the School Day’ initiative. The purpose of which is to ensure that every Braes family feels part of the school community and that every young person has the same opportunity to reach their potential for excellence.

Outwith school, Sophie had a long involvement with the Girlguiding community and has received the Baden Powell and Commonwealth awards.