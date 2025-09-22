Decision on FV College Alloa campus on hold as talks continue with 'potential partners'

Forth Valley College’s campus in Alloa has been given a reprieve after a weekend when staff and students were joined by politicians and trade unions to protest at the threat of closure.

Earlier this month the college’s board of management said its three campus model is no longer financially viable.

The board had been due to meet this Friday, September 26 to make a decision on the Alloa campus – and the warning signals were that it was likely to close with Falkirk and Stirling campuses being retained.

But now the college has announced the meeting will no longer take place while discussions with potential partners continue.

Staff, students, unions and politicians rally to protest the threatened closure of the Alloa campus by Forth Valley College last Saturday. Pic: John Devlin

A college spokesperson said a revised timetable would be shared “in due course”.

The announcement came as Falkirk MP Euan Stainbank said the closure of the Alloa campus would be a “hammer blow” for the region.

Dr Abhishek Agarwal, chair of the Forth Valley College board of management, said: “There is currently a significant amount of on-going engagement with external stakeholders by the senior management team (SMT) regarding the future of the Alloa campus.

“As discussed at the board meeting on August 14, SMT’s intention had been to bring a paper on the college estate to the meeting on September 26, however, we continue to explore a number of options.

“Given the significant nature of the decision facing the board, and in consultation with SMT, we have decided to stand down the board meeting on September 26 as it would not be appropriate to bring a paper to the board for a decision at this time, whilst these options are still being explored.

“We are unable to give any more details at this stage, however, please be assured we are working to negotiate the best possible outcome that will help make learning work for Forth Valley College, its staff, its students and for the people of Alloa and Clackmannanshire.”

The initial decision was taken after analysis of costs for each campus, in conjunction with utilisation and curriculum.

Education chiefs said the board of management initially considered the reduction of the Alloa campus last September but were not prepared to take a decision at that time until they were satisfied that all options had been fully explored to retain a presence in the campus.

Kenny MacInnes, Forth Valley College principal, said it was the correct decision to cancel the meeting to “focus seriously on these strong potential leads” in the hope of reaching a positive outcome.

He added: “Forth Valley College’s board of management consists of members from a wide range of industries, sectors, expertise, professions and community organisations and they are united in our goal of achieving the best possible results in our efforts for the communities of Clackmannanshire.

“Once again, I would like to state that we fully understand how unsettling this news will be – particularly the uncertainty for staff and students based at Alloa and for the wider local community.”

Euan Stainbank MP said: “The closure of Forth Valley College’s Alloa campus would be nothing short of a hammer blow to our region.

"This isn’t just about one building. It’s about young people losing the chance to gain the skills they need. It's about local employers being starved of the sustainable workforce they need.

"It also raises severe concerns about whether the urgent direction we need to see to re-industrialise Grangemouth will be deliverable while a major educational partner is forced into a major consolidation of their operations.

"If this were a university, ministers would have intervened already to stop the closure.

"Colleges aren’t second tier. They are the backbone of opportunity. They proportionately educate more working-class students than universities. They retrain workers when industries collapse and upskill them when new jobs emerge. Without the college sector, any ambitions of social mobility are for the birds.”

He added: “Either we protect the Alloa campus, or we send a clear message that working-class opportunity does not matter, or at least it doesn’t matter as much as the university sector.”

There are currently around 460 students enrolled at the Alloa campus.

Many of them joined staff and politicians, including Keith Brown, depute leader of the SNP and the MSP for Clackmannanshire, at Saturday’s protest to condemn any talk of closure.