Daring Denny High School pupils' 132ft bungee jump raise nearly £3000 for charities

When it became clear the plans formed by each of the school’s houses would be dashed by the pandemic, S6 house captain Brodie McClurg this year asked fellow pupils if they’d join him in a separate, smaller event in support of worthy causes.

He was backed by Lewis Stein, Miah Shaw, Eli Shiels, Alison Reid, Isla Arnott, Sophie Pettigrew, Lucy King and Payton Airlie, with the group heading to Killiecrankie in Perth and Kinross earlier this month to leap off an edge 132ft above water.

Denny High School pupil Brodie McClurg (second from right) and his friends have raised almost £3000 after takomg on a bungee jump in aid of five charities. Contributed.

Their efforts have coined in £2913.96, money that’ll be split equally between Strathcarron Hospice, Calum’s Cabins, Cancer Research, the Scottish Association for Mental Health and Help for Heroes.

DHS School Captains today tweeted: “Thank you to everyone who has donated and helped us to reach this sum!”

