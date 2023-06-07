News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boy, 14, dies at school following ‘isolated incident’
Heathrow Airport security officers to strike for 31 days this summer
Downing Street on ‘lockdown’ after suspicious package reported
Coronation Street star is suffering with dementia
PJ Harvery announces UK tour dates for autumn 2023
Pope Francis to undergo abdominal surgery in Rome

Curtain goes up on Grangemouth High School pupils' beauty of a Disney show next week

Pupils at Grangemouth High School have been working hard on their latest production – Disney’s Beauty and the Beast – and the magical tale is just days away from curtain up.
By James Trimble
Published 7th Jun 2023, 13:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 13:53 BST

The talented youngsters have been rehearsing for the show, which takes place from Wednesday, June 14 to Friday, June 16, since the start of the year and the cast and production team has now grown to include 75 pupils.

Bethany Spowart as Belle and Roan Buckham – unrecognisable under some mighty impressive make-up – as The Beast top an impressive cast of characters who are ready to enchant mums, dads, grans and granddads and everyone else in the audience with this age old tale of true love being about what’s underneath and not judging a book by its – initially scary – cover.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Curtain goes up for all shows at the Tinto Drive school at 7pm.

The Beast played by Roan Buckham and Belle played by Bethany SpowartThe Beast played by Roan Buckham and Belle played by Bethany Spowart
The Beast played by Roan Buckham and Belle played by Bethany Spowart
Most Popular

Tickets – if there are any left – can be purchased from the school office on (01324) 660210.

Related topics:DisneyTickets