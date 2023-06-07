Curtain goes up on Grangemouth High School pupils' beauty of a Disney show next week
The talented youngsters have been rehearsing for the show, which takes place from Wednesday, June 14 to Friday, June 16, since the start of the year and the cast and production team has now grown to include 75 pupils.
Bethany Spowart as Belle and Roan Buckham – unrecognisable under some mighty impressive make-up – as The Beast top an impressive cast of characters who are ready to enchant mums, dads, grans and granddads and everyone else in the audience with this age old tale of true love being about what’s underneath and not judging a book by its – initially scary – cover.
Curtain goes up for all shows at the Tinto Drive school at 7pm.
Tickets – if there are any left – can be purchased from the school office on (01324) 660210.