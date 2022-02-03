Council reassures parents four nurseries set to open after Easter

Westquarter Primary School is undergoing work.

At a meeting of the Education, Children and Young People executive this week, Councillor Joan Coombes said she had had several enquiries from parents asking why the centre has not yet opened.

She was told that some issues around electrical cabling and infrastructure were still being resolved but it was hoped this will be done soon and the building ready for the Easter deadline.

Councillors also heard that Glendevon Early Years centre in Maddiston should be open later this month.

The contract for Denny Primary School’s nursery has now been awarded and some preliminary work started.

It, along with Inchclair, Carronshore and Woodburn ELCs, are on target to open at Easter.