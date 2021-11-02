COP26: Falkirk area pupils log on for MSP's climate surgeries

Ahead of COP26, almost 40 schools and 400 pupils, including youngsters from Denny High School and California and Carronshore primary schools, took part in the event.

The MSP, who Scottish Labour’s spokesperson on net zero, energy and transport, also visited Airth Primary in the run-up to the online event.

She said “Children and young people did not cause the climate emergency but are living with its consequences. Their voices must be heard, and I’m delighted their contributions will be reported to a special summit of global parliamentarians during COP26.

Central Scotland MSP Monica Lennon visited pupils at Airth Primary School ahead of her online talk on climate

"The young people were very aware of COP26 happening in Glasgow and know this is our last best chance to get world leaders to take responsibility. They asked big questions and shared big ideas.

"I pledge to bring their words with me to the Scottish Parliament and look forward to keeping our conversations going.”

