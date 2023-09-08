News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed

Cop ed: Falkirk area high school pupils get first hand experience of police tactics and equipment

Police Scotland personnel visited Grangemouth High School this week to give pupils a first hand look at the techniques, tactics and equipment they use to tackle crime.
By James Trimble
Published 8th Sep 2023, 13:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 13:10 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers from the operational support, roads policing and mounted units joined Grangemouth community police team to teach S4 students at Tinto Drive school on Thursday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers gave insights into the roles of the police, equipment and techniques to assist pupils with their coursework on Crime and Law at Nat5.

“The pupils were very inquisitive.”

Related topics:FalkirkPolice Scotland