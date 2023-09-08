Cop ed: Falkirk area high school pupils get first hand experience of police tactics and equipment
Police Scotland personnel visited Grangemouth High School this week to give pupils a first hand look at the techniques, tactics and equipment they use to tackle crime.
Officers from the operational support, roads policing and mounted units joined Grangemouth community police team to teach S4 students at Tinto Drive school on Thursday.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers gave insights into the roles of the police, equipment and techniques to assist pupils with their coursework on Crime and Law at Nat5.
“The pupils were very inquisitive.”