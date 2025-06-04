Consider yourself well in: Grangemouth High pupils sing a song or two for new production of Oliver
Curtain goes up on Oliver the musical at the Tinto Drive school at 7pm on Wednesday, June 11, with shows on Thursday, June 12 and Friday, June 13.
A Grangemouth High School dram spokesbloke said: “Grangemouth High School is proud to present its upcoming school production of the much-loved musical Oliver. This lively and heart warming show promises an evening of unforgettable entertainment for all ages.
“Based on Charles Dickens’ classic novel Oliver Twist, this iconic musical by Lionel Bart features timeless songs such as Consider Yourself, Food, Glorious Food, and Where Is Love?
"Audiences will follow young orphan Oliver as he navigates Victorian London, meeting a cast of colourful characters along the way – from the cheeky Artful Dodger to the menacing Bill Sikes and the kind-hearted Nancy.
“The talented cast is made up of pupils from across the school, both on stage and behind the scenes. While performers bring the story to life, other students have been hard at work designing and building sets, crafting props, and managing the technical aspects of the show.
"This production is a true team effort and a testament to the creativity and commitment of Grangemouth’s young people. Don't miss this exciting opportunity to support local talent and enjoy a classic musical full of heart, humour and unforgettable songs.”
Tickets are available now from the school office on (01324) 660210. People are urged to secure their tickets as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.