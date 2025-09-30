Comely Park Primary murals go from faded to fantastic thanks to PTA

The playground at Comely Park Primary School in Falkirk has been given a dazzling new lease of life this term, with vibrant murals bringing joy to pupils and the local community.

The transformation is thanks to the efforts of the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) and talents of a parent member, who donated her time over the holidays to create the new artwork. She’ll return over the school holidays to continue the project and inject more fun into the playground.

The murals which celebrate diversity, creativity, and fun; have been a huge hit with pupils, staff, and families alike. Creating a welcoming atmosphere for play and outdoor learning.

The PTA have said: “We’re so proud of what we’ve achieved here. We’re especially grateful to our arty member for donating her time and talent, but also to our school families who contribute generously to our fundraising efforts over the years and to Crown Paints Project Possible for supporting us.”

One of the 3 murals showcasing inclusivity, diversity, and fun in the Comely Park Primary playground

The project was funded solely by the PTA with additional supplies kindly donated by Crown Paints through their Project Possible programme. With more artwork planned, the playground is set to become an even more colourful and inspiring pace for children to play and learn.