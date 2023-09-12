College strikes: Forth Valley College updates students on plans as second strike day approaches
Members of EIS-FELA, UNISON and Unite trade unions are due to take strike action on Wednesday, September 13. The action is part of a rolling programme of strikes at colleges across the country following a national day of action by the unions on Thursday, September 7.
Forth Valley College has announced that all three of its campuses will remain open for some courses and self-directed study on Wednesday. The college said it is hoping to run as many classes as possible on Wednesday to minimise disruption for students.
Commercial training courses and the exam programme will go ahead as planned and full details of all classes that are running will be published on a designated web page on Tuesday. Learning Resource Centres, refectories, gyms and salons at the college’s campuses are expected to remain open on the day of the strike.
The college said last week’s day of industrial action saw 62 support staff out of a total of 329 and 93 lecturing staff out of a total of 237 take strike action.
Sarah Higgins-Rollo, vice principal, learning and student experience, said: “As we enter the second day of strike action, our aim, as always is to minimise the impact on learning and teaching, wherever possible. Therefore, our aim is to run as many classes as possible on Wednesday – these can be found on our website. Unfortunately, all other classes will have to be cancelled. We understand how challenging this situation is and we are doing everything we can to support our students. We hope a resolution is reached soon.”