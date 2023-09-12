College strikes: Forth Valley College updates students on plans as second strike day approaches

Unison and EIS-FELA members picketing outside the Falkirk campus of Forth Valley College last Thursday. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Members of EIS-FELA, UNISON and Unite trade unions are due to take strike action on Wednesday, September 13. The action is part of a rolling programme of strikes at colleges across the country following a national day of action by the unions on Thursday, September 7.

Forth Valley College has announced that all three of its campuses will remain open for some courses and self-directed study on Wednesday. The college said it is hoping to run as many classes as possible on Wednesday to minimise disruption for students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commercial training courses and the exam programme will go ahead as planned and full details of all classes that are running will be published on a designated web page on Tuesday. Learning Resource Centres, refectories, gyms and salons at the college’s campuses are expected to remain open on the day of the strike.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The college said last week’s day of industrial action saw 62 support staff out of a total of 329 and 93 lecturing staff out of a total of 237 take strike action.