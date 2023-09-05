College strikes: Forth Valley College confirms plans for students ahead of national strike action

Watch more videos on Shots!

Members of EIS-FELA, UNISON and Unite trade unions are set to strike due to an ongoing dispute regarding pay, terms and conditions. This is a national day of action with support staff at the college expected to join colleagues at colleges across the country on strike that day.

A further day of strike action for Forth Valley College is then expected to take place on Wednesday, September 13 as part of a rolling programme of localised action.

Among the union members voting to strike were support staff including librarians, IT specialists, technicians, administrative and business support staff, cleaners, canteen workers and estate management staff.

Forth Valley College has confirmed what strike action on Thursday means for students. (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Forth Valley College has confirmed it will cancel the following on Thursday due to the strike: full time classes, unless students have been advised otherwise by their curriculum manager or lecturer; supported programmes; evening classes; school partnership provision and apprenticeship programmes, unless apprentices have been contacted directly by their department.

The Gallery Restaurant will be closed on both strike days.

Commercial training courses and the exam programme will go ahead as planned.

Forth Valley College says that the Learning Resource Centres, refectories, gyms and salons are currently expected to remain open on Thursday.

Sarah Higgins-Rollo, the college’s vice principal, learning and student experience, said: “Our aim is to minimise the impact on learning and teaching, wherever possible, and continue to deliver the best possible learning experiences for our students whilst a resolution is found for this national dispute. College Employers Scotland continue to meet with all unions in the hope they can reach agreement and avoid further industrial action.

“Our key priority is to ensure our students have every opportunity to complete their qualifications and move forward onto their next steps. It also has to be noted that no student will be disadvantaged in regards to their bursary, childcare or EMA funding as a consequence of the industrial action.”

In addition to strike action, EIS-FELA are currently also undertaking Action Short of Strike which means those participating may not undertake any goodwill activiites above and beyond existing duties, such as overtime or may not share exam or assessment results with the college or any other organisation.

Sarah added: “We are continuing to put steps in place to address this action and minimise the impact on students. We took the decision earlier in the summer to progress all students who were continuing their students at FVC this session who were impacted by the resulting boycott.

“Furthermore, we have also been working tirelessly with our university partners to minimise the impact of ASOS on our students progressing to university. We are delighted that many of our students now have confirmed places and for those still waiting on confirmation of their place, rest assured, we are still working on your behalf to help you secure your place.