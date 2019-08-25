College course aims to help teachers understand mental health concerns

Children’s mental health charity Place2Be is staging a course at Forth Valley College’s Alloa campus to help teachers understand issues affecting their pupils.

The course aims to give participants not only greater confidence in addressing mental health in the classroom, but also to be help them be more self-aware and understanding of how to look after their own mental wellbeing.

Jonathan Wood, National Manager of Place2Be in Scotland, said: “We have been providing in-school mental health support for over 25 years, and are delighted to be able to extend our education programmes via our partnership with Forth Valley College.

“Our Mental Health Champions programmes empower school staff by equipping them with a deeper understanding of children and young people’s mental health issues and giving them the confidence to embed wellbeing into every aspect of school life.”

The course (starts September 20) costs £450 and there are 18 places available

Further information is available at https://www.forthvalley.ac.uk/courses/care/mental-health-champions-class-teacher-programme