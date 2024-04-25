Coffee morning, movie event and fun day help Falkirk district primary school raise £6500 for charity
and live on Freeview channel 276
Primary seven pupils at the Bainsford school recently handed over a cheque for £6529.58 to SCIAF.
Each year the school’s P7 pupils plan, organise and run events to raise money for the charity, which works with those in the world's poorest places to end poverty, protect the environment, and help people recover from disaster.
This year’s events, organised by the pupils, have included a coffee morning, dress down day, movie event and fun day. The whole school community also took part in the Big Lent Walk.
A spokesperson for the school said: “The children and their families have shown great commitment and compassion for their brothers and sisters around the world and the money raised provides a hand-up to those who are facing hunger, poverty and the impacts of war and conflicts.”
Pictured: primary 7 pupils, Michael Hamilton from SCIAF and teachers Rebecca Murray and Gillian Trotter. Not pictured, teacher Grainne Jess-Renz.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.