Coffee morning, movie event and fun day help Falkirk district primary school raise £6500 for charity

Primary seven pupils at the Bainsford school recently handed over a cheque for £6529.58 to SCIAF.

Each year the school’s P7 pupils plan, organise and run events to raise money for the charity, which works with those in the world's poorest places to end poverty, protect the environment, and help people recover from disaster.

This year’s events, organised by the pupils, have included a coffee morning, dress down day, movie event and fun day. The whole school community also took part in the Big Lent Walk.

Primary 7 pupils, Michael Hamilton from SCIAF and teachers Rebecca Murray and Gillian Trotter. Not pictured, teacher Grainne Jess-Renz. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

A spokesperson for the school said: “The children and their families have shown great commitment and compassion for their brothers and sisters around the world and the money raised provides a hand-up to those who are facing hunger, poverty and the impacts of war and conflicts.”