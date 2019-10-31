Coffee firm teams up with Bo’ness Academy to help pupils launch cafe

A Bo’ness firm has teamed up with Bo’ness Academy to help pupils launch their own Hotshots Cafe.

Tapside Coffee Machine Rentals, founded 38 years ago by Jack Marshall (82), is training up 20 S5 and S6 students as part of the school’s Wider Achievement Opportunity (WAO) programme.

Jack, who continues to play a major role in the company, and his team delivered a bespoke six-week intensive barista training programme for the pupils.

Tapside, which specialises in supplying designer coffee machines to over 150 cafes, hotels, garden centres and sports clubs, also supplied a top of the range, discounted coffee machine for the cafe.

Jack said: “We have invited the pupils to our headquarters to get an even deeper insight into how the business works and really look forward to continuing to work with them.”

The cafe, which welcomes in people experiencing isolation in the community every Wednesday, will be open at various times throughout the week, including each morning before classes begin and will continue to be run by the pupils who will manage all orders and the overall servicing of the coffee machine.