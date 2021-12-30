Climate change in Falkirk: Larbert High pupils plant trees in Stenhouse Park

The native woodland trees include rowan, silver birch, hazel and bird cherry were donated to the school by the Woodland Trust.

They will form part of the Queen’s Green Canopy, a tree planting initiative created to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

Helping the pupils with the planting were Falkirk Council’s Biodiversity Officer and Countryside Ranger.

Larbert High pupils planting trees

As well as a welcome addition to the park’s green space, the tree planting is also part of a wider project to trial new ways of managing local greenspaces to deliver benefits for local people and the environment. The project will see changes at 35 pilot sites, including Stenhouse Park. These changes will create attractive areas which benefit wildlife and help combat climate change by absorbing carbon dioxide. The changes include creating areas of more natural longer grass, sowing wildflower meadow strips, planting woodland trees, sowing nectar-rich spring bulbs and planting fruit trees.

Councillor Paul Garner, spokesperson for environment said: “Pupils at Larbert High really did a wonderful job planting the native trees while showing a real commitment to improving the local environment and tackling climate change.

“Climate change is a complex issue but there are simple things we can do which includes increasing tree and woodland locally and globally. Well done to everyone who took part!”

And local people can give Falkirk Council their views on this more sustainable approach to managing our greenspaces by completing a survey.

