Climate change: Falkirk pupils give bin lorries a makeover to highlight recycling

Three Falkirk Council refuse vehicles have had a makeover after over 100 entries were received to a waste services competition designed to highlight the importance of recycling.

Launched during COP26 last November, the contest challenged pupils to come up with creative designs that would inspire residents to reduce waste and recycle more.

Creative efforts from Sara of Larbert High, Aminah from Deanburn Primary and Ruby from Braes High were chosen as winners.

Three Falkirk Council recycling lorries have received makeovers thanks to the artwork of school pupils Aminah, Sara and Ruby

Their bold and colourful designs – themed around recycling and the environment – will adorn the collection vehicles, which cover between 30 and 60 miles per day as part of Falkirk Council's four bin collection service.

The girls each received a £50 Falkirk Town gift card and goodie bag for their artistic efforts.

Councillor Paul Garner, spokesperson for the Environment, said: “It’s never been more important to keep our environment clean and tidy.

Bin lorry design by Ruby from Braes HIgh

“The fantastic artwork from the three winning designers shows how recycling and reducing our waste can improve our streets, towns and open spaces across Falkirk.”

The winning designs impressed the judging panel, who had good things to say about the quality of entries.

Ella Gorman, of Falkirk Council’s Waste Strategy team, said: “It was extremely difficult to pick just three winners as there were so many brilliant entries.

“The creativity, colours and design highlighted brilliantly how Falkirk’s young people see recycling and this planet, which made it incredibly hard to choose.

“Thank you to all the schools and pupils for getting involved.”

The council are keen to highlight how recycling makes a huge contribution to reducing our carbon footprint.

The carbon impact of managing household waste across Scotland in 2020 was equivalent to 5.4 million tonnes of carbon dioxide.

In Falkirk, 51.2 per cent of total household waste collected was recycled in 2020 – which equates to a carbon saving of 0.92 tonnes of CO2e per person.

Waste is one of the biggest contributors to your carbon footprint so minimising your waste where possible helps reduce carbon emissions and is a step to a greener future.

