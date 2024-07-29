Climate activists urge National Trust to change banks

By Richard DyerContributor
Published 29th Jul 2024, 11:41 BST
National Trust members and other locals are set to hold a climate protest at Culross on Tuesday, July 30, at midday.

Visitors to Culross will be met by members of Christian Climate Action, Scotland, holding signs and placards saying "Love National Trust, Not Nat West".

They will be engaging with families, handing out leaflets and collecting signatures for a petition calling on the charity to switch from RBS Nat West, to a bank which does not fund fossil fuels.

This family-friendly action is part of a week of colourful actions by campaigners across the country to urge the National Trust in England to ditch Barclays as its bank and the National Trust Scotland to ditch Nat West.

Members of the group are poised to hold a demoMembers of the group are poised to hold a demo
Barclays has poured $235.2 billion and Nat West has given $27.41 billion into fossil fuels in the last seven years.

We invite you to join us at the National Trust site on July 30 between 12 noon and 2pm.

