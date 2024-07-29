Climate activists urge National Trust to change banks
Visitors to Culross will be met by members of Christian Climate Action, Scotland, holding signs and placards saying "Love National Trust, Not Nat West".
They will be engaging with families, handing out leaflets and collecting signatures for a petition calling on the charity to switch from RBS Nat West, to a bank which does not fund fossil fuels.
This family-friendly action is part of a week of colourful actions by campaigners across the country to urge the National Trust in England to ditch Barclays as its bank and the National Trust Scotland to ditch Nat West.
Barclays has poured $235.2 billion and Nat West has given $27.41 billion into fossil fuels in the last seven years.
We invite you to join us at the National Trust site on July 30 between 12 noon and 2pm.
