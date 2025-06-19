Child's play: Falkirk school takes part in international United Nations' event
Pupils from Windsor Park School, which teaches deaf children and young people, featured in the Children and Young People’s Commissioner Scotland’s online assembly organised to celebrate Article 31 – the “right to play” – of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.
Pupils created a short film demonstrating their favourite ways to play. The video was produced with full accessibility in mind, featuring British Sign Language interpretation, subtitles, and pacing adjustments to support deaf children and young people.
The interactive assembly also featured live BSL interpretation to ensure it was deaf-friendly and inclusive and was hosted by Nicola Killean, Children and Young People’s Commissioner for Scotland, who spoke on safeguarding children’s human rights, including their right to rest, play and leisure.
During the assembly, children discovered more about the right to play, rest, and relax. They also had the opportunity to share their experiences about play and exercise at school to help inform the Commissioner’s Young Advisors’ international work on the right to physical health.
Headteacher Amanda Walker said: "Our pupils were proud to represent Falkirk in this prestigious event. Their contribution on the day highlights our school community’s dedication to promote, protect and respect children’s rights.
"We look forward to continuing our partnership with the Commissioner’s team in the future.”
Pupils at the assembly also took part in a playful draw-along session with artist Corrina Campbell, from Inverness. She illustrated the Children’s Commissioner’s book for younger children called Let’s Explore Our Rights.