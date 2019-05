Former pupils and staff of Ladeside Primary in Larbert are being invited along to a celebration of the school’s 50th anniversary.

An Open Evening will take place on Thursday, June 6 from 6pm to 8pm when people will be able to reminisce.

Anyone who has any memorabilia, including photographs, to put on display on the evening is also asked to contact the school.

The current staff and pupils recently held a Twistathon as part of the ongoing 50th anniversary celebrations.