Celebrating students' success with annual Braes High School prize giving

Iain Livingstone, rector, welcomed family, friends and the wider school community to the event on Thursday evening in order to “celebrate the numerous successes of our young people”.

He said: “The prize winners who are here tonight have worked very hard to achieve their awards, so it is important that we take this time to recognise their efforts and to commend them for their success.”

The guest speaker for this year’s event was Courtney Cameron, a reporter and presenter with STV, and a former pupil of Braes High.

From left, Courtney Cameron, former pupil and STV presenter; James Edwards, S6 Award for Excellence; Alexander Ohlstenius, Dux Medal Award; Charlotte Horne, S6 Award for Excellence and Iain Livingstone, headteacher. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The prizes were presented by depute headteacher Julie Wilkinson.

The full list of prize winners:

Certificate of Achievement, 4/1C: Molly Arbuckle – performance Health & Food Technology, performance physics, performance Mathematics; Aaron Bailey – performance Computing Science, effort English; Nicole Bell – effort Health & Food Technology; Emma Crosthwaite – effort Physical Education (SQA); Dylan Frerichs – performance Aspire; Jamie Hoggan – Seal of Excellence for four awards or more, performance Application of Maths, performance Art & Design, performance Graphic Communication, effort Spanish; Jude Hunter – performance Application of Maths; Sophie Keyes – effort French, effort Mathematics, effort Music; Chloe Lamb – effort Music Technology; Isaac McFarlane – Seal of Excellence for four awards or more, performance Application of Maths, effort Biology, performance Chemistry, effort Dance, performance Modern Studies; Callum Morrison – effort Modern Studies, performance Physical Education (SQA); Sophia Morrow – effort Laboratory Science; Nevis Weir – performance Physical Education (SQA). 4/2C: Hannah Baird – effort History, performance Mathematics, performance Spanish; Callan Bell – effort Spanish; Euan Garfitt Booth – effort Application of Maths; Abbie Burns – performance Administration; Robin McLean – Seal of Excellence for four awards or more, performance Application of Maths, performance Chemistry, performance French, performance German, performance Mathematics, performance Physics, effort Practical Woodwork; Isla Robertson – effort English, effort Physical Education (SQA), effort Practical Cookery; Kerr Russell – effort Biology, effort Mathematics. 4/4L: Salem Bell – effort Best of You/Music; Aaron Duguid – performance Practical Woodwork; Sophie Hannah – effort English, performance RMPS; Finlay Horne – effort History; Gracie Mack – effort Application of Maths; Fraser MacPherson – effort Computing Science; Lottie McLellan – effort Computing Science; Eli O’Donnell – effort Art & Design, effort English, effort Mathematics; Hadi Sardar – effort Mathematics; Logan Veitch – performance Engineering Science. 4/5L: Angel Allen – performance Work Experience, performance Practical Cookery, performance Music; Libby Brown – performance Music; Sophie Crossan – Seal of Excellence for four awards or more, effort Biology, effort Duke of Edinburgh, effort English, effort Mathematics, effort Modern Languages Life & Work; Kerr Donaldson – performance English, performance Geography; Mason Irvine – effort Application of Maths, effort History; Emma Jeary – effort Engineering Science; Charlotte Marr – performance Dance, effort English, performance Physical Education (SQA); Ollie McGavin – effort Geography; Aaron Pollock – effort Art & Design; Andrew Robertson – performance Spanish; Logan Spinks – performance Business Management, effort English. 4/6L: Robyn Divers – Seal of Excellence for four awards or more, performance Art & Design, effort Biology, performance Drama, performance English, performance Music; Ruby Grant – Seal of Excellence for four awards or more, performance Biology, performance Drama, performance Geography, performance History; Alexander Harvie – Seal of Excellence for four awards or more, effort Biology, effort Drama, effort German, performance Physics; Douglas MacPherson – effort Graphic Communication; Neviah Power – effort Administration; Felix Tory – performance Practical Woodwork. 4/7O: Ella Dickson – effort Modern Studies; Olivia Edmond – effort English; Jack Kemp – effort NPA Criminology; Kyle MacInnes – effort Modern Studies; Struan Martin – effort History; Craig-John Spence – effort Practical Woodwork; Anfisa Stavska – performance Mathematics; Sophia Thom – effort English. 4/8O: Carla Coventry – performance Application of Maths, performance Spanish; Erin Dalrymple – effort NPA Criminology; Erin Lang – performance History, performance Mathematics, performance RMPS; Rory MacKinnon – performance Application of Maths, performance Mathematics; Paige McIlvaney – effort Administration; Mason Penman – performance Physical Education (SQA); Bethany Snedden – performance Physical Education (SQA). 4/9O: Yousef Abdallah – effort Laboratory Science; Rachel Dagger – effort Administration, performance Music, performance Physical Education (SQA); Eilidh Henderson – effort Art & Design; Rosie Kibsgaard – effort Business Management, effort English; Daisy Lawson – performance Art & Design, performance Computing Science, performance Spanish; Aliesha Moffat – effort English; Jamie Slater – Seal of Excellence for four awards or more, performance Application of Maths, effort Art & Design, performance Engineering Science, performance Mathematics, performance Physics. 4/10P: Charlie Cook – effort Modern Studies; Ewan McCrimmon – effort Geography; Sophie McDonald – effort Geography; Bethan McIntosh – performance Art & Design, performance English, effort Mathematics; Euan Robertson – performance Physics. 4/11P: Caitlyn Campbell – performance Application of Maths, performance Chemistry; Euan Falconer – effort English; Dean Hutchison – performance Work Experience; Tommy Kessler – effort Music Technology; Alex Kilpatrick – performance Spanish; Jacob Nicol – performance RMPS; Romilly Orrock – performance History.

S5 Awards, 5/1C: Lucas Beck – Level 6 certificate Digital Media; Neave Cowan – Higher prize Business Management; Erin Ferrier – Nat 5 certificate Jewellery Making; Rory Hodgson – Level 5 certificate Computer Games Development; Alexander Hunter – Level 6 certificate Cyber Security; Evie McGown – Nat 5 certificate Business Management; Nicole Padkin – Higher prize Art & Design; Jessica Swan – Higher prize RMPS, Higher certificate Spanish. 5/2C: Joshua Aitken – Higher certificate Art & Design; Cameron Hudson – Higher prize Computer Science; Chloe Jones – Higher certificate Biology; Josh Mayes Level 6 prize Digital Literacies; Olivia Simpson – Higher prize Application of Maths. 5/4L: Chelsea Marshall – Nat 5 certificate Mathematics; Lewis Morgan – Higher certificate Computing Science; Mia Robertson – Higher certificate Media Studies; Robbie Seaton – Higher certificate History; Stephen Wainwright – Higher prize Physical Education (SQA); Kyle Wilson – Level 6 prize Digital Media. 5/8O: Chloe Dickson – Higher prize Music; Cassie Holden – Higher certificate Administration; Niamh Pargeter – Higher certificate Administration. 5/10P: Euan Angus-Felton – Higher prize Engineering Science; Emma Frost – Higher prize English, Higher prize History; Elise Gavin – Higher prize Modern Studies, Higher certificate RMPS; Jenny Hastings – Higher certificate French; Roisin Kirk – Higher prize French; Murray MacGowan – Modern Languages for Life & Work Award (Level 6); Ross McKay – Level 4 NPA effort Administration; Adam Rankine – Hazel McFarlane Award for Geography, Higher prize Geography; David Toye – Higher certificate Application of Maths. 5/11P: Beth Fletcher – Higher certificate Physical Education (SQA); Joe Lilley – Donald Cameron Award for Music; Jessica Maclean – Modern Languages for Life & Work Award (Level 6); Kayleigh Marshall – Higher certificate Music; Ryan McAteer – Higher certificate Biology, Higher certificate Physics; Leah McNeil – Level 6 certificate Digital Literacies; Rebecca Melville – Higher prize Biology, Higher certificate Chemistry, Higher prize Mathematics; Alexander Ohlstenius – Seal of Excellence for four awards or more, Class ‘98 Award for Computing, Higher prize Chemistry, Level 5 Certificate Computer Games Development, Higher certificate English, Higher certificate Mathematics, Higher prize Physics.

Dux Alexander Ohlstenius with guest speaker Courtney Cameron, a former Braes pupil who is an STV presenter and headteacher Iain Livingstone. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

S6 Awards, Campsie: Rowan Campbell – Advanced Higher certificate French; Katie Dick – Bovaird Prize for Health & Food Technology, Higher prize Health & Food Technology; Alexander Marshall – Level 6 prize Cyber Security, Higher certificate Engineering Science; Gracie Proudlock – HP McCulloch Award for Drama, Advanced Higher prize Drama; Rebecca Tait – Advanced Higher prize Biology. Lomond: Douglas Arbuckle – Sheilagh Stewart Award for Chemistry, Advanced Higher prize Chemistry; Katie Bennie – Advanced Higher certificate Biology; Charlotte Horne – Joseph T Bennie Memorial Quaich for English, Advanced Higher prize English, Advanced Higher prize Physical Education (SQA); Sophie Leonard – Linda Muir Award for Advanced Higher Music, Advanced Higher certificate Music; Luke MacLennan – Higher prize Drama; Lily Marquis – Higher prize German; Catriona McLauchlan – James B Yates Award for Art, Advanced Higher prize Art & Design; Ciaran O’Connor – Higher prize Music Technology. Ochil: James Anderson – Jim Graham Award for Music; Amy Carruthers – Higher certificate Modern Studies; Ben Dullforce – Advanced Higher certificate Chemistry; James Edwards – Seal of Excellence for four awards or more, David Morrison Award for Advanced Higher Physics, Advanced Higher prize Mathematics, Higher certificate Music Technology, Advanced Higher prize Physics; Eryn Fagan – Nat 5 certificate Travel & Tourism; Iona Lang – Advanced Higher prize French, Higher certificate Social Science, Higher prize Spanish; Kerr MacKay – Higher certificate Business Management, Advanced Higher prize Music; Elise McLean – Rankin Award for S6 Achievement in English; Sophie Meffen – Advanced Higher prize English; Leon Vareille – Advanced Higher certificate Mathematics, Advanced Higher certificate Physics. Pentland: Rebecca Lees – Higher prize Social Science; Isla McIntosh – Nat 5 certificate Mathematics; Chloe Munnoch – Higher certificate Drama, Higher prize Media Studies; Gregor Skinner – Higher prize Administration, Higher certificate Health & Food Technology; Kirsten Stanley – Nat 5 certificate Travel & Tourism; Eve Thomson – Higher certificate Geography.