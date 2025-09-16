Celebrating students' achievements at St Mungo's RC High School prizegiving 2024/25

Hard work and dedication were rewarded recently as St Mungo’s RC High School held its annual prizegiving ceremony.

The event recognised the effort and achievements of pupils from across the school over the last 12 months.

Students were presented with their prizes in front of their family, friends and the wider school community.

As ever, it wasn’t just academic success that was recognised with awards for achievements in the wider community too.

This year's junior and senior duxes and proxime accessits. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Addressing the gathered audience, headteacher Dr Patricia Holland said: “A school is just a building without the people. It’s the young people and staff who breathe life into our school and we believe as Catholics that the Holy Spirit is ever present, guiding our hearts and our minds. I don’t think you could fail to be inspired here tonight by the achievements and success of our young people.”

She said the evening wasn’t just about celebrating academic excellence: “being a successful learner is about trying your best, learning from mistakes and achieving your personal goals”.

Dr Holland took the time to thank the staff for “all that they do to support our young people, our families and each other”, adding: “They truly are the most caring, creative and resilient team who work so hard to inspire and motivate our young people to achieve”.

Speaking directly to the pupils she said “your hard work has paid off and your school is so proud of you”.

St Mungo's senior dux Ella Hawthorne and Tom Shearer. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Dr Holland continued: “Every young person here tonight deserves their moment to shine and needs to know that as a school community we are so very proud of them and all that they have achieved”.

This year’s Senior Dux winners were Ella Hawthorne and Tom Shearer. The Senior Proxime Accessits were Molly Campbell and Eva Mannion.

The school also awarded Junior Dux medals to Noel Kalloockaran and Victoria Sawicz. The Junior Proxime Accessits were Christie Anderson, Andrew Gregory and Aesha Heron.

The winners

Pictured from left, Molly Campbell (Proxime Accessit), Ella Hawthorne (Dux), Tom Shearer (Dux) and Eva Mannion (Proxime Accessit). Pic: Michael Gillen.

S1 Successful Learner: Wojciech Lyczek – Art; Aimee McKenna – Art; Noal Burnett – Design Technology; Lena Majewska – Design Technology, Science; Poppy Passmore – Digital Skills; Thomas Drozd – Drama; Jacob Stuart – Drama; Sophia Harry – English; Emma Harvey – English, Music; Stuart Dennis – French; Grace McDonald – French, Modern Studies; Brooke Begg – Geography; Bea Cameron – Geography; Kacper Kolackovsky – History; Fraser Slaven – History, Mathematics; Joseph Baranowski – Home Economics; Karolina Sobina – Home Economics; Anna O'Doherty – Mathematics; Xavi Clements – Media; Jackson Cotter – Media; Levi Laban – Modern Studies; Filip Krawiec – Music; Ethan Graham – Physical Education; Jessica Rae – Physical Education; Olivia Begley – Religious Education; Indie Crosbie – Religious Education; David Grajciar – Science; Nana Cobbinah – Spanish; Jack Kerr – Spanish.

S1 Champions: Indie Crosbie – Art, English, Media; Freya Millar – Design Technology, Mathematics, Spanish; Kirsty Sedman – Digital Skills; Sophie Pascall – Drama; Nana Cobbinah – French; Sophia Harry – Geography, Home Economics, Religious Education; Nicole Martin – History; Olivia Begley – Modern Studies; Nadia Soje – Music; Holly Robertson – Physical Education; Mollie Ryan – Physical Education; Corrin Bell – Science.

S2 Successful Learner: Callum Reville – Art; Aleena Shahbaz Riaz – Art; Anna Little – Business; Antos McGuigan – Design Technology; Jeffry Jaison – Design Technology, History, Science; Hannah Moir – Drama; Nimrah Anjum – Drama, History; Eva Kilcoin – English; Ethan Lawson – English; Alfie Philip – French; Michal Sykala – French, Geography; Scarlett Butterly – Geography; Conal McClelland – Home Economics; Sean Vaill – Home Economics; Alexis Buchanan – Mathematics; Jude Elliott – Mathematics; Chloe Sugden – Media; Charlotte Jobling – Media, Spanish; Ava Grant – Modern Studies; Michael Martin – Modern Studies, Religious Education; Cavan Johnston – Music; Michael Stephen – Music; Severin Pantony – Physical Education; Aiden McCafferty – Physical Education, Religious Education; Kiki Newton – Science; Panashe Magora – Spanish.

S2 Champions: Joseph White – Art; Ibrahim Hamad – Business; Iram Savuk – Design Technology, Mathematics, Modern Studies, Spanish, Religious Education; Cavan Johnston – Drama; Ethan McGrouther – English; Jessie Gallacher – French; Asa Sommerville – Geography; Olivia Bell – History; Rosa Fox – Home Economics; Chloe Macrae – Media; Noah Masterson – Music; Scarlett Butterly – Physical Education; Michael Martin – Science.

Pictured from left, Andrew Gregory (Junior Proxime Accessit), Aesha Heron (Junior Proxime Accessit), Victoria Sawicz (Junior Dux), Noel Kalloockaran (Junior Dux) and Christie Anderson (Junior Proxime Accessit). Pic: Michael Gillen.

S3 Successful Learner: Qaasim Ali – Administration & IT, Mathematics; Jessica Hipgrave – Art; Emily MacSween – Art, Biology, History; Amelie Nimmo – Biology; Artur Krupei – Business, Computing Science, History, Spanish; Qasim Arshad – Chemistry; Eilidh McCormack – Chemistry; John Tait – Creative Industries, Drama, Media; Oleksii Antonenko – Creative Industries, Practical Electronics; Autumn Donaghy – Drama; Craig Mitchell – Engineering Science; Ethan Gray – Engineering Science, Geography, Music; Szymon Lewicki – English; Eric Turkiewicz – English; Jan Adamski – French; Bosco Biju – French; Niamh McCourt – Geography; Valerie Wyzgowski – Graphic Communication; Katy Campbell – Graphic Communication; Erin Flaherty – History; Isabella Gallagher – Home Economics; Bruce Wright – Home Economics; Mia Pentecost – Mathematics; Charlotte McDonald – Media; Charlotte Leishman – Modern Studies; Jakub Rak – Modern Studies; Colleen McGuire – Music; Joshua Macaulay-Fraser – Physical Education; Ashleigh Winton – Physical Education; Saif Arshad – Physics; Luke Sedman – Physics; Karol Wysocki – Practical Woodworking; Cameron Hill – Religious Education; Jonathan Zub – Religious Education; Connor Buckie – Science; Casey Rutherford – Science; Cody Kirkwood – Spanish.

S3 Champions: Ellie Burt – Administration & IT; Yana Weir – Art; Charlotte Leishman – Biology; Moses Biju Mathew – Business; Khushi Haval – Chemistry, French, Mathematics; Jonathan Zub – Computing Science, Spanish; Ffion Brown – Creative Industries; Dylan Stevenson – Drama; Franek Niemiec – Engineering Science, Geography; Aebel Stephen – English, Home Economics; Jamie Parke – Graphic Communication; Hannah Saji – History; Erin Flaherty – Media; Chloe Dinning – Modern Studies; Jessica Hipgrave – Music; Lewis Slaven – Physical Education; Valerie Wyzgowski – Physics; Noah Ryan – Practical Electronics; Laila Millar – Practical Woodworking; Charlotte McDonald – Religious Education; Hannah Challinor – Science.

National 4 Awards: Olivia Anderson – Administration & IT; Tomi Teven – Biology; Caitlin Henderson – Business; Nathan Clarkson – Chemistry; Larah Black – Drama; Shaun McCarron – English; Adrian Matus – Geography; Lochlan Rennie – History; Niamh O'Donnell – Home Economics; Nathan Milligan – Mathematics; Keira Smith – Media; Jack Crozier – Modern Studies, Practical Electronics; Josie Anderson – Music; Blair Else – Physical Education; Jax Stevenson – Physics; Reuban Wilson – Practical Woodworking; Eva Norrie – Religious Education; Liam Paterson – Science. National 4 Star Awards: Zohaib Ali, Shaun McCarron, Rhys Nisbet, Caureen Welsh.

National 5 Awards: Noyal Saji – Administration & IT; Noel Kalloockaran – Applications of Maths, Biology, Business Management, Chemistry, Maths, Physics; Victoria Sawicz – Applications of Maths, Chemistry, English, Graphic Communication; Isla Deane – Applications of Maths, Modern Studies; Sophie Millar – Art & Design; Aesha Heron – Business Management, French, History, Modern Studies; Andrzej Blaszkiewicz – Computing Science; Luke Callaghan – Drama; Anthony Steel – Engineering Science; Lois McEleney – Geography; Zainab Arshad – Health & Food Technology; Christie Anderson – Media; Jessica Bancewicz – Modern Studies; Andrew Gregory – Modern Studies; Kirstie MacDonald – Music; Joseph Fox – Music Technology; Gracie Coyle – Physical Education; Sophie Gall – Physical Education; Antoni Trzybinski – Practical Cookery; Carter Lumsden – Practical Woodworking; Maria Scott – Religious, Moral & Philosophical Studies; Naiya Cook – Sociology; Lola Martinez – Spanish.

National 5 Star Awards (Awarded seven National 5 qualifications): Dashell Andrews, Zainab Arshad, Connor Astles, Aleah Ballantine, Beth Begen, Kayla Bell, Millie Blair, Alexi Bleteau, Kyla Brown, Joseph Burnett, Ivana Ulemu Bwanali, Leo Cierpikowski, Isla Clements, Gracie Coyle, Sarah Crawford, Anna Curran, Eva Downey, Joseph Fox, Isla Graham, Ruby Graham, Olivia Gray, Kayden Greig, Amelia Grosicka, Liam Harvey, Olivia Hill, Danila Jasinskis, Rhys Laird, Demi Lewis, Julia Lukaszewicz, Kirstie MacDonald, Betha MacGuire, Leo McGinley, Callum McGuckin, Owen McLaughlin, Olivia McLellan, Natasha Ncube, Eve O'Brien, Phoebe Oduro, Owen Paige, Oliwier Pochodaj, Milly Reid, Aleena Robins, Giulio Rocchi, Noyal Saji, Aisha Salik, Maria Scott, Ryan Smith, Dilan Surpickij, Hadia Waheed, Oscar Williamson, Gabriela Zarzycka.

National 5 Academic Achievement Awards (Awarded seven National 5 qualifications at grade A): Christie Anderson, Jessica Bancewicz, Anna Barlow, Andrzej Blaszkiewicz, Louise Burke, Luke Callaghan, Niamh Carey, Hana Chalmers, Isla Deane, Chloe Deans, Ava Green, Andrew Gregory, Joe Hastings, Aesha Heron, Anna Jijo, Noel Kalloockaran, Rebeka Komarnicka, Lola Martinez, Lois McEleney, Hannah McNeilly, Sophie Millar, Joseph Miller, Zuzanna Nowak, Zakir Saddiq, Victoria Sawicz, Maria Stabile, Anthony Steel, Emilia Stevenson, Antoni Trzybinski, Alan Wyrebowski

The dux and proxime accessits are joined by Dr Patricia Holland, head teacher and David Reid, guest speaker.

Wider Achievement Awards: Duke of Edinburgh Bronze – Jessica Bancewicz, Anna Barlow, Caoimhe Bell, Andrzej Blaszkiewicz, Matthew Brogan, Sienna Brown, Louise Burke, Jessica Flaherty, Joseph Fox, Emma Garrity, Olivia Gray, Ava Green, Amelia Grosicka, Aesha Heron, Olivia Hill, Joseph Hutchison, Danila Jasinskis, Anna Jijo, Noel Kalloockaran, Rebeka Komarnicka, Paige MacBeth, Kirstie MacDonald, Betha MacGuire, Lois McEleney, Darcie McNamara, Hannah McNeilly, Sophie Millar, Natasha Ncube, Milly Reid, Liam Reilly, Aleena Robins, Martin Saji, Victoria Sawicz, Maria Scott, Oliver Skene, Anthony Steel, Emilia Stevenson, Vivienne Strain, Noemi Witkowska; NYCOS Silver: Mairianne Evans, Amelie Nimmo; Tom Shearer – PTA Senior Music Festival; Maksim Kurdubajevs – PTA Junior Music Festival Winner; The Blueberries: Eva Grant, Jessica Hipgrave, Colleen McGuire, Hannah Saji, Maksim Kurdubajevs; Brooke Begg – S1 CFE Champion Nurture Group; Demi-Lee McKay – Successful Learner Personal Development Award (Level 3); Georgia Cannon – Wellbeing Award (Level 4); Michael Gaffney – Outdoor Education Award.

Higher Awards: Michael Rogan – Administration & IT; Abbie Sugden – Applications of Maths; Bethany Stewart – Art & Design; Erin McCormack – Biology, Physics; Sienna Brown – Business Management; Ella Hawthorne – Chemistry, English, Human Biology; Ewa Tsering Chamczyk – Computing Science; Hollie McGuire – Engineering Science; Maria Mannion – French; Brooke Aitken – Geography; Kate Kaviuk – Graphic Communication; Ellie Erskine – Health & Food Technology; Tom Shearer – History, Maths; Sophie Reid – Media; Molly Campbell – Modern Studies; Orla Hynes – Music; Lennox Oliver – Music Technology; Sophie Hamilton – Photography; Charley Grugen – Physical Education; Jeyda Dilek – Politics; Eva Mannion – Religious, Moral & Philosophical Studies, Spanish; Maria Rogan – Sociology.

Higher Star Awards (Awarded five Higher qualifications): Fareed Ahmad, Romana Amjad, Madeleine Bancewicz, Lucy Barrett, Sienna Brown, Pheona Bwanali, Ewa Tsering Chamczyk, Jessica Dinning, Charlotte Gray, Emily Haire, Eryn Jack, Angel Jose Thekenattu, Jagoda Krawiec, Eva Kutraite, Maria Mannion, Erin McCormack, Hannah McGuckin, Hazel Mchere Banda, Katie McQuaide, Adraidah Mwale, Andrew Quinn, Aaron Scott, Robbie Shanks, Molly Rose Smith, Bethany Stewart, Connie Valentine, Ella-Rose Wakeling.

Higher Academic Achievement Awards (Awarded five higher qualifications at Grade A): Adam Ali, Molly Campbell, Eve Donaldson, Nicole Feltbower, Dearbhla Fulton, Maya Graham, Ella Hawthorne, Eva Mannion, Sophie Reid, Abbie Sugden.

Advanced Higher Awards: Maria Rogan – Art & Design; Mariyah Saddiq – Biology; Morgan Clark – English, Music; Tom Shearer – French; Finn Alexander – Graphic Communication; Patrick Kavanagh – Mathematics of Mechanics, Chemistry, Maths; Charley Grugen – Modern Studies; Sarah-Jane Kane – Physical Education; Hollie McGuire – Physics.

Advanced Higher Star Awards (Awarded three Advanced Higher qualifications): Maryam Rehan, Mariyah Saddiq, Anika Zub. Advanced Higher Academic Achievement Awards (Awarded three Advanced Higher qualifications at Grade A): Patrick Kavanagh.

House Captain Awards – Holly O'Connor (Andrew House), Morgan Clark (Columba House), Beth Rafferty (Kentigern House), Lucy Wilson (Margaret House), Paula Soje (Ninian House), Jorja McFadden (Ogilvie House).

Special Awards: Patrick Kavanagh – Alan Watson Award, Maths Excellence; St Mungo's Film Ambassadors – Anne Mitchell Award, Outstanding Contribution to Media; Erin Butterly – Archbishop's Award; Adam Ali – Grant Watson Award; Anika Zub – HJ Lynch Award; Eilidh McCormack – Lawrence Haggart Memorial Trophy; Mr S Ndhlovu – Maurissa Clark Award; Morgan Clark – Pat Crossan Award, Outstanding Contribution to Music; Holly O'Connor – Pat Crossan Award, Outstanding Contribution to Music; Mateusz Sakowicz – Phillip Collins Reading Award; Jack Hill – Rector's Award; Emily Christie – Saul Elliott Memorial Shield; Mrs Doreen Logan & Catering Staff – SVDP Frederic Ozanam Award; Marie Yaya – Spirit of St Mungo's Declan Rennie Award; Murtada Ibrahim – Stephen Phee Award; Ramesh Islam Zadeh – Stephen Phee Award; Izzuddin Jeddou – Stephen Phee Award; Michael Stephen – Rewarding Success SHINE Award; Tom Shearer – Franco-Scottish Society Award; Rosa Beattie – In Memoriam Award; Scarlett Butterly – In Memoriam Award; Christie Anderson – Junior Proxime Accessit; Andrew Gregory – Junior Proxime Accessit; Aesha Heron – Junior Proxime Accessit; Noel Kalloockaran – Junior Dux; Victoria Sawicz – Junior Dux; Molly Campbell – Senior Proxime Accessit; Eva Mannion – Senior Proxime Accessit; Ella Hawthorne – Senior Dux; Tom Shearer – Senior Dux.