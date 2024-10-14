Celebrating pupils' hard work and dedication at Falkirk High School's senior prizegiving 2023/24

Falkirk High School duxes Alice Haughton and Susie Hoggan. (Pic: submitted)

The hard work and dedication of pupils at Falkirk High has been recognised at the school’s annual prizegiving.

A special ceremony took place in the school hall last month with pupils presented with their prizes in front of family, friends and the wider school community.

As ever, it wasn’t just academic success that was recognised with awards for achievements in the wider community too.

Addressing the gathered students on the night, headteacher Stuart Kelly congratulated them on their success.

Three of the school's talented young pipers played for the gathered crowd. (Pic: submitted)

He said: “Your hard work, dedication and determination have brought you to this moment, and we are incredibly proud of your achievements.

"Whether you’ve excelled academically with subject awards or through excellent sports and arts performances, or by contributing to the school or wider community, your accomplishments reflect your commitment to excellence and being the very best that you can be.”

Adding that “this success is no accident”, Mr Kelly extended his thanks to the staff and parents and carers for their contribution in supporting the young people.

He continued: “Moving forward, how can we continue to achieve success? Like many of you, I found the Olympic Games incredibly inspiring, particularly the stories of athletes who overcame immense challenges to compete at such a high level. One of the key lessons I took from listening to their stories was the importance of positive habits.

“As we celebrate your achievements today, it’s worth noting that positive habits are just as crucial for your future success. Whether in academics, sports, the arts, or life itself, habits are the building blocks of success.

“However, they take time and effort to develop—they don’t just happen overnight.

“At first, they’re uncomfortable. They may seem impossible. You won’t always want to do them, and progress may often feel slow. But if you commit to something—whether it’s studying a little each day, practicing a sport, or showing kindness to others—you’ll be amazed at what you can continue to achieve over time.

“So, as you move forward from here, I encourage you to reflect on the positive habits you want to build.

“Whatever it is, embrace it and stay consistent, even when it feels uncomfortable. Your future self might just thank you for the effort you put in now."

Guest speaker for the occasion was Rhona Jay, former interim head of education, service manager and headteacher with Falkirk Council. She also holds roles with Education Scotland and has over 36 years of educational experience.

Musical entertainment was provided by some of the school’s students.

At the ceremony, Alice Haughton and Susie Hoggan were presented with the George C McKenzie Memorial Prize for the Dux of Falkirk High School, while Zac Sim was named proxime accessit.

Prize winners

Level 5 Awards: Applications of Mathematics – Connor Spark; Computer Games Development – Lucian Miller; Computing Science – Emily Rankin; Criminology – Jay Dickson; Dance – Cara Bradbury; Early Learning & Childcare Skills for Work – Mirren Hannah; Engineering Science – Adam Murray; Engineering Skills – Derek Allison; English – Eilish McEwen Kelly; Hospitality – Shanice Pixton; History (Joint) – Zoe Webster; Mathematics (Joint) – Kajika Moffat; Mental Health & Wellbeing – Abigail Battersby; Practical Cake Craft – Hollie Mactaggart; Practical Cookery – Marly-Ann Malone; Practical Woodwork – Jake Henderson; Mr William Elder & Mrs Elder Prize for Excellence in Physical Education (Joint) – Elliot MacDonald; Mr William Elder & Mrs Elder Prize for Excellence in Physical Education (Joint) – Cairn Marshall; Physics – Rory King; Religious Moral & Philosophical Studies – Gemma Dick; Skills for work Hospitality Events – Natalie Marszalek; Travel & Tourism – Emma Rosie; Administration & IT – Morgan Ford; Business Management – Morgan Ford; Design & Manufacture – Emily Mackenzie; Drama – Emily Mackenzie; The Wm Miller Memorial Prize for Chemistry (Joint) – Eve Marley; Modern Studies (Joint) – Eve Marley; Geography – John Oscar Walker; Spanish – John Oscar Walker; The Wm Miller Memorial Prize for Chemistry (Joint) – Hayley Bradbury; Graphic Communication – Hayley Bradbury; Mathematics (Joint) – Hayley Bradbury; Art & Design – Ruby Hepburn; Biology – Ruby Hepburn; French – Ruby Hepburn; History (Joint) – Emma Silcock; Modern Studies (Joint) – Emma Silcock; Music – Emma Silcock. Level 6 Awards: Administration & IT – Brooke Angus; Application of Mathematics – Katie Thomson; Business Information with Technology – Aaron Clelland; Business Management – Rebecca Robertson; J M Haig Prize for Chemistry – Zac Sim; Computing Science – Josh Wannan; Drama – Euan Raynal; Engineering Science – Millie Law; Graphic Communication – Sebastian Thomson; Elma Steel Prize for History – Hollie Howland; Mr William Elder & Mrs Elder Prize for Excellence in Physical Education – Daniel Gray; Modern Studies – Lois Cant; Music – Sarah Millar; Photography – Oliver Wilson; Politics – Tamsin Gold; Spanish – Alice Haughton; Sports Leaders – Thomas Lapsley; Art and Design – Erin Lunn; Psychology – Erin Lunn; Criminology – Alexander Agnew; Religious Moral & Philosophical Studies – Alexander Agnew; Syngenta Prize for Biology – Susie Hoggan; English – Susie Hoggan; Geography – Susie Hoggan; J Martin Miller Prize for Mathematics – Susie Hoggan; Physics – Susie Hoggan. Level 7 Awards: Art & Design (Expressive) – Chloe Hargreaves; Art & Design (Design) – Luscia Cook; Biology – Diarmid McEwen Kelly; Geography – Robbie Hamilton; Modern Studies – Erin Lunn; Professional Refereeing – Jay Dickson; Music – Euan Raynal; English – Edwin Walker; Dr W Riggs Prize for Mathematics – Edwin Walker; Calor Gas Prize for Chemistry – Robyn Dewar Young; Physics – Robyn Dewar Young.

Faculty Recognition Awards: Creative & Aesthetic: S4 – Ewan Edmond, Maisie Gray, Amy Hughes, Holly McEwan, Hayley McKinlay, Lucian Miller, Josie Preston, Neve Russell, Ashton Tait, Alfie Taylor; S5/6 – Cody Allan, Bailey Cooper, Kate Darroch, Emma Dougall, Fergus Hendry, Adam Hunter, Katlyn McLay, Leah McCreadie, Ivan O’Connor, Jamie Wood. Health: S4 – Ella Barclay, James Bryce, Ellis Dick, Callum Edwards, Andrew Henderson, Emma Law, Adam Murray, Jake Sawers, Orla Talbot, Tammi Williams; S5/6 – Scott Ainslie, Jessica Bell, Adam Brickell, Gayle Ferguson, Dylan Low, Katlyn McLay, Devon Neary, Rudy Pearson, Emma Samson, Jayden Whalen. Languages: S4 – Hayley Bradbury, Ellis Dick, Alfie Keen, Katie Marrs, Lauren McCrudden, Lewis Rooney, Emma Silcock, Kade Smith, Aaron Waddell, John Oscar Walker; S5/6 – Poppy Black, Kate Darroch, Dylan Faccenda, Markus Finlay, Alice Haughton, Maja Kwiatkowska, David Lamont, James McDonald, Nina Myles, Emma Rosie. Mathematics & Computing: S4 – James Bryce, Lorali Conroy, Ava Gallacher, Muhrin Hall, Amy Hughes, Eve Marley, Holly McEwan, Serenity McGuire, Lucian Miller, Lilibeth Porteous; S5/6 – Emily Eadie, Alexander Gray, Caleb Johnson, Natalie Marszalek, Leah McCreadie, Charlie Milroy, Megan Muir, Viktor Parkhomei, Katie Thomson, Oliver Wilson. Pupil Support: S4 – Sienna Hamilton, Taylor Curran, Sarah Reid, Kelsey Reid. Sciences: S4 – Amy Hughes, Nina Hutchison, Eilish McEwen Kelly, Cameron Kerr, Alexander Milner, Kajika Moffat, Adam Murray, Emma Silcock, Leon Tinney, John Oscar Walker; S5/6 – Lois Cant, Aaron Clelland, Emily Eadie, Stacey Grant, Alice Haughton, Tadas Jonuskis, Dylan Low, Nina Myles, Emma Rosie, Sebastian Thomson. Social Subjects: S4 – Ella Barclay, Davis Cattanach, Maisie Gray, Marley-Ann Malone, Lauren McCrudden, Ryan McInnes, Ryan Robertson, Orla Talbot, Keir Wilson, Caitlyn Wright; S5/6 – Kate Darroch, Falilou Fall, Ava Gallacher, Chloe Hargreaves, Alice Haughton, Sorcha Minto, Caitlin Shaw, Zac Sim, Katie Thomson. Technologies: S4 – Lewis Bell, Davis Cattanach, Ciaran Benei, Daniel Gold, Maisie Gray, Emma Law, Marly-Ann Malone, Rebecca Price, Chloe Rankin, Keir Wilson; S5/6 – Archie Ballingal, Millie Blackadder, David Craig, Ava Gallacher, Jake Henderson, Freddie Reece, Lewis Scott, Aedan Shearer, Glen Sibbald, Abi Wynd.

100% Attendance: Ciaran Benei, Campbell House; Emma Dougall, Mackay House; Ruby Hepburn, Mackay House; Diana Kaliukeviciute, Mackay House; Lois Cant, Robertson House.

Wider Achievement Awards: Leadership Academy – Ella Barclay, Edie Broadley, Lucy Cherrie, Lorali Conroy, Sienna Hamilton, Morven Henderson, Euan Hendry, Nina Hutchison, Alistair Mitchell, Findlay Muir, Enoch Olubolade, Rudy Pearson, Cleo Pryce, Emma Samson, Samuel Small, Rose Tyrrell, John Oscar Walker, Jack Westwater, Tammi Williams; Rights Ambassador – Jessica Bell, Katherine Davidson, Ruby Hepburn, Emily Rankin, Kate Sinclair, Emma Silcock; British Sign Language Awards (Level 2) – Morgan Dobbie, Gemma Donachie; Sustainability Ambassador – Tamsin Gold, Alice Haughton, Ruby Hepburn, Susie Hoggan, Diana Kaliukeviciute, Sarah Millar, Rebecca Robertson, Emma Rosie, Emma Silcock; Digital Leaders – Marly-Ann Malone, Aedan Shearer, Josh Wannan.

Special awards: The Andrew Scott Memorial Trophy for Senior Boys Tug of War Team – Campbell House, Loki Gibb & Cameron Kerr; Sports Day House Trophy – Mackay House, Ruby Hepburn & Findlay Muir; The Hopper Award for Excellence in Computing Science – Emily Rankin; The Alan Turing Award for Excellence in Computing Science – Josh Wannan; The Lynn Black Cup for Excellence on Two Instruments – Sarah Millar; The MacQuarrie Roberts Prize for Music – Robyn Dewar Young; Tom Hunter Memorial Prize for Photography – Zoe Wallace; The Stuart McDonald Trophy for Endeavour in Technical Subjects – Edie Broadley; The Miss Hunter Prize for Determination & Effort – Katie Paris; The Mr Miller Prize for Industry & Perseverance (Senior Award) – Kyrylo Honcharov; Duncan McClements Memorial Trophy for Service – (Joint) Olivia MacDonald & Maya Rankine; The Invicem Servite Trophy for Service – (Joint) Jessica Bell & Kate Sinclair; The Head Teacher’s Prize for Service – (Joint) Tamsin Gold & Hollie Howland. The Walter Niven Memorial Prize – Vice Captains 2024/25: Lawson Bissett, Kate Darroch, Emily Eadie, Stella Gillespie, Daniel Gray, Olivia MacDonald, Maya Rankine, Emma Rosie. The School Captains’ Prize 2023/24: Tamsin Gold, Hollie Howland. The Centenary Trophy – School Captains 2024/25: Lois Cant, Zac Sim. The Prize of Proxime Accessit: Zac Sim. The Joint Winners of the George C McKenzie Memorial Prize, Dux of Falkirk High School: Alice Haughton & Susie Hoggan.