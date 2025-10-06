Celebrating hard work and dedication at Falkirk High School's senior prizegiving 2024/25

The hard work and dedication of pupils at Falkirk High has been recognised at the school’s annual prizegiving.

The Centenary Trophy – Falkirk High School Captains 2025/26: Ruby Hepburn, Tammi Williams; Faculty Recognition for Technologies, The Hopper Award for Excellence in Computer Science – Emily Rankin; Faculty Recognition for Science, Leadership Academy Award – Tammi Williams; Faculty Recognition for Creative & Aesthetics – Alex Aikman; Level 5 Award for Biology, Faculty Recognition for Health – Ava Allison; Level 5 Award for Practical Woodwork – Logan Anderson; 100% Attendance (Campbell House) – Abdullah Anwar; Faculty Recognition for Health, Maths & Computing, Technologies, 100% Attendance (Mackay) – Lewis Bell; Level 5 Awards for History, Maths, Modern Studies, Languages – Emily Black; Faculty Recognition for Technologies – Macy Black; Level 5 Health & Food Technology – Amie Boreta; Level 6 Syngenta Award for Biology, Level 6 J M Haig Award for Chemistry, Level 6 J Martin Miller Joint Award for Maths, Faculty Recognition for Languages, 100% Attendance (Mackay) – Hayley Bradbury; Faculty Recognition for Creative & Aesthetics – Edie Broadley; Faculty Recognition for Science – Brooke Buchanan; Faculty Recognition for Health – Ellie Burden; Faculty Recognition for Creative & Aesthetics – Islay Cameron; Level 6 Award for Psychology, Level 7 Joint Award for Modern Studies, 100% Attendance (Robertson House) – Lois Cant; Faculty Recognition for Health – Lola Cheetham; Faculty Recognition for Technologies – Arron Clelland; Leadership Academy Award, 100% Attendance (Robertson House) – Oliver Coffey; Level 7 Award for Drama – Kate Darroch; Level 5 Award for Engineering Science, Faculty Recognition for Languages, Technologies – Amelia Dewar; Faculty Recognition for Social Subjects, Technologies – Calum Dewar; Level 7 Award for Professional Refereeing – Ellis Dick; Faculty Recognition for Social Subjects – Jay Dickson; Faculty Recognition for Creative & Aesthetics – Nevaeh Dolan; Level 5 Award for Applications of Maths – Anastasiia Dzhemai; Faculty Recognition for Health, Leadership Academy Award – Callum Edwards; Level 6 Award for Application of Maths – Falilou Fall; Faculty Recognition for Science, Technologies – Adam Farquhar; Faculty Recognition for Technologies – Jack Fenton; Faculty Recognition for Maths & Computing – Daniel Ferguson; Level 6 Award for Business Management – Morgan Ford; Faculty Recognition for Maths & Computing – Leo Friel; Faculty Recognition for Creative & Aesthetics, Languages, Leadership Academy Award – Ava Gallacher; Level 5 Award for Engineering Skills – Liam Garden; Faculty Recognition for Creative & Aesthetics, Technologies – Chloe Gardiner; Level 6 Awards for Accounting, Administration & IT, 100% Attendance (Campbell House) – Stella Gillespie; Faculty Recognition for Health, Maths & Computing – Aidan Girvan; Level 6 Award for Health & Food Technology, 100% Attendance (Robertson House) – Josh Girvan; Faculty Recognition for Health – Taylor Gordon; Faculty Recognition for Science – Callum Graham; Level 7 Award for Physics – Daniel Gray; Level 6 Award for Graphic Communication, Faculty Recognition for Creative & Aesthetics – Maisie Gray; Level 6 Award for Spanish – Muhrin Hall; Level 6 Award for Art and Design – Mirrin Hannah; 100% Attendance (Campbell House) – Alice Haughton; 100% Attendance (Cameron House) – Chanel Haynes; Faculty Recognition for Health, Science – Andrew Henderson; Faculty Recognition for Health – Bonnie Henderson; 100% Attendance (Cameron House) – Morven Henderson; Level 6 Award for French, Faculty Recognition for Maths & Computing, Languages, Social Subjects, 100% Attendance (Mackay House) – Ruby Hepburn; Level 7 Awards for Biology, Music, 100% Attendance (Campbell House) – Susie Hoggan; Faculty Recognition for Languages – Amy Hughes; Faculty Recognition for Health – Adam Hunter; Faculty Recognition for Science – Nina Hutchison; Faculty Recognition for Technologies – Tia Hylton; Faculty Recognition for Health, Languages, Science, Social Subjects, 100% Attendance (Mackay House) – Vanessa Iancu; Faculty Recognition for Social Subjects – Sienna Inglis; Faculty Recognition for Creative & Aesthetics – Jayden Jamieson; Faculty Recognition for Maths & Computing – Liam Jenkins; Level 5 Mr William Elder & Mrs Elder Prize for Excellence in Physical Education, Faculty Recognition for Languages – Grace Johnston; Faculty Recognition for Technologies – Roxanne Jones; Faculty Recognition for Technologies – Tadas Jonuskis; Faculty Recognition for Creative & Aesthetics – Avah Kane; Faculty Recognition for Science – Cameron Kerr; Faculty Recognition for Science, 100% Attendance (Mackay House) – Rory King; Leadership Academy Award – Ashton Kirton-Vaughan; Faculty Recognition for Technologies – Emma Law; Faculty Recognition for Health, Social Subjects – Macy Lawrence; Faculty Recognition for Technologies – Jack Liston; Level 6 Award for Drama, Level 6 Tom Hunter Memorial Prize for Photography – Emily Mackenzie; Faculty Recognition for Creative & Aesthetics, Maths & Computing – Abbie Mactaggart; Faculty Recognition for Creative & Aesthetics – Marly-Ann Malone; Faculty Recognition for Languages, Social Subjects – Alexander Marjoribanks; Level 6 J Martin Miller Joint Award in Maths, Level 6 Award for Physics, Faculty Recognition for Languages, Social Subjects, 100% Attendance (Mackay House) – Eve Marley; Faculty Recognition for Social Subjects, Leadership Academy Award – Katie Marrs; Leadership Academy Award – Cairn Marshall; Faculty Recognition for Technologies – Natalie Marszalek; Level 5 Skills for Work Award in Hospitality Events – Summer Matthews; Faculty Recognition for Languages, Maths & Computing, Science – Marilyn Mawere; Faculty Recognition for Social Subjects – Reily McCafferty; Faculty Recognition for Technologies – Ellie McCourtney; Level 6 Award for English, Level 6 Joint Award for Modern Studies, Faculty Recognition for Maths & Computing – Eilish McEwan Kelly; Faculty Recognition for Health – Callum McGeough; Faculty Recognition for Languages, Social Subjects, 100% Attendance (Cameron House) – Molly McGlynn; Faculty Recognition for Social Subjects – Serenity McGuire; Level 5 Award for Dance, Faculty Recognition for Social Subjects – Rosa McKean; Faculty Recognition for Creative & Aesthetics, Languages, Science – Hayley McKinlay; Level 5 Award for Practical Cookery, Faculty Recognition for Creative & Aesthetics – Katlyn McLay; Faculty Recognition for Maths & Computing – Angus McMillan; Level 5 Award for Art & Design, Level 5 Joint Award for Computing, Level 5 Award for Graphic Communication – Charlie McNeill; Level 5 Joint Award for Computing, Level 5 Award for Physics, Faculty Recognition for Languages – Euan McRobbie; Level 6 Award for Computing, Level 6 Award for Music, Level 6 Mr William Elder & Mrs Elder Prize for Excellence in Physical Education, Faculty Recognition for Languages – Lucian Miller; Leadership Academy Award – Liam Milne-Clydesdale; Level 5 Award for Practical Cake Craft – Sorcha Minto; Level 6 Award for Sports Leaders – Alannah Mitchell; Faculty Recognition for Maths & Computing, Science – Kajika Moffat; Faculty Recognition for Languages, Social Subjects – Holly Muir; Level 5 Joint Award for Computing – Kaelen Munn; Level 6 Award for Engineering Science, Faculty Recognition for Maths & Computing, Science, Social Subjects – Adam Murray; Faculty Recognition for Technologies – Nina Myles; Faculty Recognition for Science – Calum Nagel; Faculty Recognition for Science, 100% Attendance (Cameron House) – Nicole Ndhlovu; Level 7 Award for Art & Design – Ivan O’Connor; Leadership Academy Award – Enoch Olubolade; Faculty Recognition for Maths & Computing – Tejja Padda; Faculty Recognition for Social Subjects – Eva Paterson; Faculty Recognition for Health – Shanice Pixton; Faculty Recognition for Technologies – Rebecca Price; Faculty Recognition for Maths & Computing – Emme Phillips; Level 5 Award for Spanish, Faculty Recognition for Social Subjects – Mara Rache; Level 5 Award for Drama, Faculty Recognition for Health – Lauren Raynal; Level 6 Award for Design & Manufacture – William Retson; Faculty Recognition for Health – Maggie Richardson; Level 5 Awards for Administration & IT, English – Ava Rothnie; Faculty Recognition for Health, Maths & Computing – Hannah Rous; Level 5 Award for Music, Faculty Recognition for Languages, Technologies, 100% Attendance (Cameron House) – Lewis Russell; Faculty Recognition for Maths & Computing, Technologies – Billie Ryan; Faculty Recognition for Health – Emma Samson; Level 5 Award for Design & Manufacture, Faculty Recognition for Maths & Computing – Claudia Scobbie; Faculty Recognition for Creative & Aesthetics – Ewan Scott; Level 7 Award for Graphic Communication, Level 7 Professional Development Award in Software Develop, Faculty Recognition for Maths & Computing – Aedan Shearer; Faculty Recognition for Languages – Eilidh Shearer; Level 6 Award for History, Faculty Recognition for Creative & Aesthetics – Emma Silcock; Level 7 Award for English, Level 7 Joint Award for Modern Studies – Zac Sim; Faculty Recognition for Science – Eilidh Smith; Leadership Academy Award – Anna Stoddart; Faculty Recognition for Languages – Evie Tullis; Faculty Recognition for Creative & Aesthetics – Danielle Urbanowicz; Faculty Recognition for Creative & Aesthetics, Maths & Computing, Science – Amber-May Ure; Level 5 WM Miller Memorial Award for Chemistry, Level 5 Award for French, Level 5 Joint Award for Physics, Faculty Recognition for Social Subjects – Sophie Van De Graaf; Leadership Academy Award – Aaron Waddell; 100% Attendance (Cameron House) – Brodie Waddell; Level 6 Award for Geography, Level 6 Joint Award for Modern Studies, Leadership Academy Award – John Oscar Walker; Faculty Recognition for Languages – Chloe Walter; Faculty Recognition for Creative & Aesthetics, Science – Zoe Watt; 100% Attendance (Cameron House) – Zoe Webster; Level 5 Award for Industry Skills, Faculty Recognition for Maths & Computing – Emma Williams; Faculty Recognition for Health, Science, Social Subjects – Keir Wilson; Level 5 National Progression Award in Hospitality, Faculty Recognition for Health – Kerris Wilson; Level 5 Awards for Business Management, Geography, Social Subjects – Ava Winchcole; Faculty Recognition for Creative & Aesthetics – Jamie Wood; Faculty Recognition for Science – Jamie Young.