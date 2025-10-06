Celebrating hard work and dedication at Falkirk High School's senior prizegiving 2024/25
A special ceremony took place in the school hall last month with pupils presented with their prizes in front of family, friends and the wider school community.
It wasn’t just academic success that was recognised with awards for achievements in the wider community too.
Addressing the gathered students on the night, headteacher Stuart Kelly congratulated them on their success. He also thanked the wider school community – including parents/carers and teaching staff – for their help in supporting the pupils to succeed.
Guest speaker for the occasion was Sean Russell with musical entertainment provided by some of the school’s students.
At the ceremony, Eve Marley was presented with the George C McKenzie Memorial Prize for the Dux of Falkirk High School, while Hayley Bradbury, Lucian Miller, Emma Silcock and John Oscar Walker were named the proxime accessits.
Awards
The Centenary Trophy – Falkirk High School Captains 2025/26: Ruby Hepburn, Tammi Williams; Faculty Recognition for Technologies, The Hopper Award for Excellence in Computer Science – Emily Rankin; Faculty Recognition for Science, Leadership Academy Award – Tammi Williams; Faculty Recognition for Creative & Aesthetics – Alex Aikman; Level 5 Award for Biology, Faculty Recognition for Health – Ava Allison; Level 5 Award for Practical Woodwork – Logan Anderson; 100% Attendance (Campbell House) – Abdullah Anwar; Faculty Recognition for Health, Maths & Computing, Technologies, 100% Attendance (Mackay) – Lewis Bell; Level 5 Awards for History, Maths, Modern Studies, Languages – Emily Black; Faculty Recognition for Technologies – Macy Black; Level 5 Health & Food Technology – Amie Boreta; Level 6 Syngenta Award for Biology, Level 6 J M Haig Award for Chemistry, Level 6 J Martin Miller Joint Award for Maths, Faculty Recognition for Languages, 100% Attendance (Mackay) – Hayley Bradbury; Faculty Recognition for Creative & Aesthetics – Edie Broadley; Faculty Recognition for Science – Brooke Buchanan; Faculty Recognition for Health – Ellie Burden; Faculty Recognition for Creative & Aesthetics – Islay Cameron; Level 6 Award for Psychology, Level 7 Joint Award for Modern Studies, 100% Attendance (Robertson House) – Lois Cant; Faculty Recognition for Health – Lola Cheetham; Faculty Recognition for Technologies – Arron Clelland; Leadership Academy Award, 100% Attendance (Robertson House) – Oliver Coffey; Level 7 Award for Drama – Kate Darroch; Level 5 Award for Engineering Science, Faculty Recognition for Languages, Technologies – Amelia Dewar; Faculty Recognition for Social Subjects, Technologies – Calum Dewar; Level 7 Award for Professional Refereeing – Ellis Dick; Faculty Recognition for Social Subjects – Jay Dickson; Faculty Recognition for Creative & Aesthetics – Nevaeh Dolan; Level 5 Award for Applications of Maths – Anastasiia Dzhemai; Faculty Recognition for Health, Leadership Academy Award – Callum Edwards; Level 6 Award for Application of Maths – Falilou Fall; Faculty Recognition for Science, Technologies – Adam Farquhar; Faculty Recognition for Technologies – Jack Fenton; Faculty Recognition for Maths & Computing – Daniel Ferguson; Level 6 Award for Business Management – Morgan Ford; Faculty Recognition for Maths & Computing – Leo Friel; Faculty Recognition for Creative & Aesthetics, Languages, Leadership Academy Award – Ava Gallacher; Level 5 Award for Engineering Skills – Liam Garden; Faculty Recognition for Creative & Aesthetics, Technologies – Chloe Gardiner; Level 6 Awards for Accounting, Administration & IT, 100% Attendance (Campbell House) – Stella Gillespie; Faculty Recognition for Health, Maths & Computing – Aidan Girvan; Level 6 Award for Health & Food Technology, 100% Attendance (Robertson House) – Josh Girvan; Faculty Recognition for Health – Taylor Gordon; Faculty Recognition for Science – Callum Graham; Level 7 Award for Physics – Daniel Gray; Level 6 Award for Graphic Communication, Faculty Recognition for Creative & Aesthetics – Maisie Gray; Level 6 Award for Spanish – Muhrin Hall; Level 6 Award for Art and Design – Mirrin Hannah; 100% Attendance (Campbell House) – Alice Haughton; 100% Attendance (Cameron House) – Chanel Haynes; Faculty Recognition for Health, Science – Andrew Henderson; Faculty Recognition for Health – Bonnie Henderson; 100% Attendance (Cameron House) – Morven Henderson; Level 6 Award for French, Faculty Recognition for Maths & Computing, Languages, Social Subjects, 100% Attendance (Mackay House) – Ruby Hepburn; Level 7 Awards for Biology, Music, 100% Attendance (Campbell House) – Susie Hoggan; Faculty Recognition for Languages – Amy Hughes; Faculty Recognition for Health – Adam Hunter; Faculty Recognition for Science – Nina Hutchison; Faculty Recognition for Technologies – Tia Hylton; Faculty Recognition for Health, Languages, Science, Social Subjects, 100% Attendance (Mackay House) – Vanessa Iancu; Faculty Recognition for Social Subjects – Sienna Inglis; Faculty Recognition for Creative & Aesthetics – Jayden Jamieson; Faculty Recognition for Maths & Computing – Liam Jenkins; Level 5 Mr William Elder & Mrs Elder Prize for Excellence in Physical Education, Faculty Recognition for Languages – Grace Johnston; Faculty Recognition for Technologies – Roxanne Jones; Faculty Recognition for Technologies – Tadas Jonuskis; Faculty Recognition for Creative & Aesthetics – Avah Kane; Faculty Recognition for Science – Cameron Kerr; Faculty Recognition for Science, 100% Attendance (Mackay House) – Rory King; Leadership Academy Award – Ashton Kirton-Vaughan; Faculty Recognition for Technologies – Emma Law; Faculty Recognition for Health, Social Subjects – Macy Lawrence; Faculty Recognition for Technologies – Jack Liston; Level 6 Award for Drama, Level 6 Tom Hunter Memorial Prize for Photography – Emily Mackenzie; Faculty Recognition for Creative & Aesthetics, Maths & Computing – Abbie Mactaggart; Faculty Recognition for Creative & Aesthetics – Marly-Ann Malone; Faculty Recognition for Languages, Social Subjects – Alexander Marjoribanks; Level 6 J Martin Miller Joint Award in Maths, Level 6 Award for Physics, Faculty Recognition for Languages, Social Subjects, 100% Attendance (Mackay House) – Eve Marley; Faculty Recognition for Social Subjects, Leadership Academy Award – Katie Marrs; Leadership Academy Award – Cairn Marshall; Faculty Recognition for Technologies – Natalie Marszalek; Level 5 Skills for Work Award in Hospitality Events – Summer Matthews; Faculty Recognition for Languages, Maths & Computing, Science – Marilyn Mawere; Faculty Recognition for Social Subjects – Reily McCafferty; Faculty Recognition for Technologies – Ellie McCourtney; Level 6 Award for English, Level 6 Joint Award for Modern Studies, Faculty Recognition for Maths & Computing – Eilish McEwan Kelly; Faculty Recognition for Health – Callum McGeough; Faculty Recognition for Languages, Social Subjects, 100% Attendance (Cameron House) – Molly McGlynn; Faculty Recognition for Social Subjects – Serenity McGuire; Level 5 Award for Dance, Faculty Recognition for Social Subjects – Rosa McKean; Faculty Recognition for Creative & Aesthetics, Languages, Science – Hayley McKinlay; Level 5 Award for Practical Cookery, Faculty Recognition for Creative & Aesthetics – Katlyn McLay; Faculty Recognition for Maths & Computing – Angus McMillan; Level 5 Award for Art & Design, Level 5 Joint Award for Computing, Level 5 Award for Graphic Communication – Charlie McNeill; Level 5 Joint Award for Computing, Level 5 Award for Physics, Faculty Recognition for Languages – Euan McRobbie; Level 6 Award for Computing, Level 6 Award for Music, Level 6 Mr William Elder & Mrs Elder Prize for Excellence in Physical Education, Faculty Recognition for Languages – Lucian Miller; Leadership Academy Award – Liam Milne-Clydesdale; Level 5 Award for Practical Cake Craft – Sorcha Minto; Level 6 Award for Sports Leaders – Alannah Mitchell; Faculty Recognition for Maths & Computing, Science – Kajika Moffat; Faculty Recognition for Languages, Social Subjects – Holly Muir; Level 5 Joint Award for Computing – Kaelen Munn; Level 6 Award for Engineering Science, Faculty Recognition for Maths & Computing, Science, Social Subjects – Adam Murray; Faculty Recognition for Technologies – Nina Myles; Faculty Recognition for Science – Calum Nagel; Faculty Recognition for Science, 100% Attendance (Cameron House) – Nicole Ndhlovu; Level 7 Award for Art & Design – Ivan O’Connor; Leadership Academy Award – Enoch Olubolade; Faculty Recognition for Maths & Computing – Tejja Padda; Faculty Recognition for Social Subjects – Eva Paterson; Faculty Recognition for Health – Shanice Pixton; Faculty Recognition for Technologies – Rebecca Price; Faculty Recognition for Maths & Computing – Emme Phillips; Level 5 Award for Spanish, Faculty Recognition for Social Subjects – Mara Rache; Level 5 Award for Drama, Faculty Recognition for Health – Lauren Raynal; Level 6 Award for Design & Manufacture – William Retson; Faculty Recognition for Health – Maggie Richardson; Level 5 Awards for Administration & IT, English – Ava Rothnie; Faculty Recognition for Health, Maths & Computing – Hannah Rous; Level 5 Award for Music, Faculty Recognition for Languages, Technologies, 100% Attendance (Cameron House) – Lewis Russell; Faculty Recognition for Maths & Computing, Technologies – Billie Ryan; Faculty Recognition for Health – Emma Samson; Level 5 Award for Design & Manufacture, Faculty Recognition for Maths & Computing – Claudia Scobbie; Faculty Recognition for Creative & Aesthetics – Ewan Scott; Level 7 Award for Graphic Communication, Level 7 Professional Development Award in Software Develop, Faculty Recognition for Maths & Computing – Aedan Shearer; Faculty Recognition for Languages – Eilidh Shearer; Level 6 Award for History, Faculty Recognition for Creative & Aesthetics – Emma Silcock; Level 7 Award for English, Level 7 Joint Award for Modern Studies – Zac Sim; Faculty Recognition for Science – Eilidh Smith; Leadership Academy Award – Anna Stoddart; Faculty Recognition for Languages – Evie Tullis; Faculty Recognition for Creative & Aesthetics – Danielle Urbanowicz; Faculty Recognition for Creative & Aesthetics, Maths & Computing, Science – Amber-May Ure; Level 5 WM Miller Memorial Award for Chemistry, Level 5 Award for French, Level 5 Joint Award for Physics, Faculty Recognition for Social Subjects – Sophie Van De Graaf; Leadership Academy Award – Aaron Waddell; 100% Attendance (Cameron House) – Brodie Waddell; Level 6 Award for Geography, Level 6 Joint Award for Modern Studies, Leadership Academy Award – John Oscar Walker; Faculty Recognition for Languages – Chloe Walter; Faculty Recognition for Creative & Aesthetics, Science – Zoe Watt; 100% Attendance (Cameron House) – Zoe Webster; Level 5 Award for Industry Skills, Faculty Recognition for Maths & Computing – Emma Williams; Faculty Recognition for Health, Science, Social Subjects – Keir Wilson; Level 5 National Progression Award in Hospitality, Faculty Recognition for Health – Kerris Wilson; Level 5 Awards for Business Management, Geography, Social Subjects – Ava Winchcole; Faculty Recognition for Creative & Aesthetics – Jamie Wood; Faculty Recognition for Science – Jamie Young.
Special Awards: The Andrew Scott Memorial Trophy for Senior Boys Tug of War Team – Robertson House, Tammi Williams & Keir Wilson; Sports Day House Trophy – Mackay House, Lewis Bell & Ruby Hepburn; The Alan Turing Award for Excellence in Computing Science – Sebastian Thomson; Ex P Learn Prize for Endeavour in Experiential Learning, Contribution to Construction and Engineering – Ellis McArthur; The MacQuarrie Roberts Prize for Music – Sarah Millar; Positive Steps Partnership Prize, Connect with Careers – Tristan Steggall; Positive Steps Partnership Prize, Hospitality Industry Skills – Emma Williams; Positive Steps Partnership Prize, Skills for Work Hospitality Events – Eilidh Smith; Positive Steps Partnership Prize, Practical Cookery – Taylor Gordon; The Stuart McDonald Trophy for Endeavour in Technical Subjects – Marly-Ann Malone; The Miss Hunter Prize for Determination & Effort - Grace Johnston; The Mr Miller Prize for Industry & Perseverance – Lewis Rooney; Duncan McClements Memorial Trophy for Service – Josh Girvan; The Invicem Servite Trophy for Service – Arron Clelland; The Head Teacher’s Joint Prize for Service – Lois Cant & Zac Sim; The School Captains’ Prize 2024/25 – Lois Cant, Zac Sim; The Joint Prize of Proxime Accessit – Hayley Bradbury, Lucian Miller, Emma Silcock, John Oscar Walker; George C McKenzie Memorial Prize, Dux of Falkirk High School – Eve Marley.