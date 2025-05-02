Celebrating 60 years of Wallacestone Primary in 40 pictures

Wallacestone Primary School is marking its 60th anniversary since opening this year.

On Wednesday evening they held an open event for the entire community to join them in celebrating the landmark occasion.

Throughout the evening there was a rolling programme of musical entertainment – from pupils past and present – which includes the Braes Saxaphone Group and the school’s Glee choir, as well as the Braes cellists and woodwind players.

Tours took place of the school building with the help of the P7 pupil leaders and there were lots and lots of photographic displays to pore over in the gym hall and the corridors.

Visitors were also able to enjoy time chatting with others while enjoying refreshments provided by the school’s parents’ association.

Further anniversary events are planned for later in the year.

Wallacestone Primary turns 60 Entertainment from some of today's pupils.

Wallacestone Primary turns 60 The original school commemoration plaque and bell that used to summon pupils for classes.

Wallacestone Primary turns 60 Everyone enjoyed the singing.