Cash boost for caring Falkirk arts group

A Falkirk arts group with supports people with learning disabilities and mental health issues is aiming to expand, thanks to a £3,000 lottery boost.

Falkirk Community Schools, part of the council has also donated £1,200.

The Seasons show will feature some stunning artworks

The Barony and Loretto Care Arts Group, part of the Wheatley Group, is also holding its first ever public art exhibition in Falkirk next month, with the support of Falkirk Community Trust.

More than 50 pieces of work will be on display at the Seasons exhibition of art, tapestry, and photography.

The lottery grant will be used to extend the service for a further year and reach evenmore people who need support.

This will include hiring a hall, providing art lessons and buying more equipment and materials for the people the group works with.

Emma Thomson, Service Development Lead said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this grant from the National Lottery Community Fund - it means the world to us and will allow us to keep the weekly art, photography and tapestry group running for a further year.

“Many of the people we work for have learning disabilities or mental health issues.

Some people are very socially isolated. They live on their own and don’t have any family or friends.

“They’ve told us that the group gives them the opportunity to meet new people, make friends and has given them a sense of community and belonging.

“The people we work for are so proud and excited to have their art work exhibited for the very first time at Seasons art exhibition. Seeing their work on display to the public helps to make them feel valued and gives them a strong sense of

achievement”.

She addeed: “We are very grateful to Falkirk Community Trust and the many local businesses, individuals and organisations who have supported us with donations, raffle prizes and art supplies.

“They have made the art group’s dream of a public exhibition come true and we hope that this will be the first of many exhibitions.”

The exhibition (free to view) is from September 3 to 30 at The Gallery, Falkirk Town Hall Theatre, Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm.