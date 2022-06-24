Carrongrange High: Grangemouth school supports Sheldrick Wildlife Trust and its baby elephants

Pupils and staff at Carrongrange High School stepped out before the end of term to support one of their favourite projects.

By Jill Buchanan
Friday, 24th June 2022, 7:35 pm
Updated Friday, 24th June 2022, 7:36 pm

They took part in a Celebrating Africa Day which saw the entire school join in a sponsored walk around the playground, wearing bright colours or animal themed outfits.

Teacher Joanne Morton explained it was part of a charity fundraiser for the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust which runs an elephant orphanage.

Many pupils designed African inspired masks to wear and two staff wore elephant costumes to lead the walk – not their usual attire!Over £210 was raised which will go to adopting two elephants, Mayan and Rokka, for three years.

School Librarian, Anne Ngabia, has visited the orphanage and seen first-hand the amazing work they do so we were delighted to support this great cause.Carrongrange also donated children’s books, along with other schools in Falkirk Council, to help a Nigerian school to develop their own library.Joanne added: “Lots of fun was had on the day and the weather co-operated so no soggy elephants! Huge thanks to all who donated.”

1. Celebrating Africa Day

Carrongrange High School was raising money for The Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in Kenya who protect the lives of baby elephants

Photo: Michael Gillen

Carrongrange pupils held an elephant walk around the playground wearing masks and bright colours

Photo: Michael Gillen

Pupils had made elephant masks to use on their fundraiser

Photo: Michael Gillen

Best foot forward for their fundraiser

Photo: Michael Gillen

