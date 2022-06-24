Carrongrange High: Grangemouth school supports Sheldrick Wildlife Trust and its baby elephants

Many pupils designed African inspired masks to wear and two staff wore elephant costumes to lead the walk – not their usual attire!Over £210 was raised which will go to adopting two elephants, Mayan and Rokka, for three years.

School Librarian, Anne Ngabia, has visited the orphanage and seen first-hand the amazing work they do so we were delighted to support this great cause.Carrongrange also donated children’s books, along with other schools in Falkirk Council, to help a Nigerian school to develop their own library.Joanne added: “Lots of fun was had on the day and the weather co-operated so no soggy elephants! Huge thanks to all who donated.”