Carmuirs Primary: Teacher Annemarie O'Neil reflects on over three decades at Camelon school

They are the teachers who retired at the end of last term and although the last seven weeks may have seemed like the usual summer break, the reality will now be setting in.

One of those in this exclusive club is Annemarie O’Neil who took early retirement from her teaching post at Carmuirs Primary in Camelon where she has taught for over three decades.

Including a seven-year spell in her first teaching post at Hallglen Primary, she has notched up 38 years working for Falkirk Council.

Pupils surprise retiring teacher Annemarie O'Neil after over 30 years at Carmuirs Primary School

Born and brought up in Grangemouth, she attended St Andrew’s College in Bearsden and on completion of her course took up her first job at Hallglen.

When she moved to Carmuirs Primary more than three decades ago she never anticipated her stay would be so long but admits that the pupils, her colleagues and the Camelon community made her very welcome.

Mrs O’Neil said: “I’m going to miss everyone. Carmuirs is such a family community with everyone working together – the staff, the pupils and their parents. Everyone was always very supportive of each other. It’s been really nice to see youngsters develop.

The entire school turned out for the retiral presentation to Annemarie O'Neil who left Carmuirs Primary after over three decades. Pic: Michael Gillen

"Most recently, I’ve even taught the children of some of those pupils who were in my classes at the beginning.

"Even when you walked down to the Main Street at lunch-time, there were always lots of people saying hello and happy to chat.”

During her career, she taught all ages with the exception of Primary One, but usually had classes further up the school.

Mrs O’Neil, 59, plans to spend more time with husband Gerard in their Redding home, but is looking forward to travelling.

They already have flights booked to spend time in Australia with their only son, Ryan, who married wife Beth last February before jetting off down under in May.

A trip to Venice with many of her former college classmates is also planned.