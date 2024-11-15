Carmuirs Primary get generous boost to build after schools clubs from Persimmon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A generous donation will allow Camelon school pupils to enjoy trips and activities.

Persimmon Homes East Scotland donated £3000 to Carmuirs Primary which will help fund extracurricular activities.

The school plans to use the funds to purchase new sports equipment, including football goals and team strips, as well as to expand its offering of clubs and activities. Carmuirs Primary strives to provide enriching opportunities for its pupils, many of whom may not otherwise have access to such experiences.

The donation comes as part of Persimmon’s Community Champions initiative, which supports local charities and good causes where the company operates. In the past five years, the programme has seen over £360,000 distributed across Scotland to help strengthen communities.

Laura Still, sales director Persimmon Homes East Scotland, presents a cheque for £3000 to Carmuirs Primary. Pictured with some pupils, Laura Baird, class teacher, left, and Fiona Young, headteacher. Pic: Michael Gillen

A spokesperson for Carmuirs Primary said: “We would like to thank Persimmon Homes for their very generous cheque of £3000. This is an amazing amount which we will use to fund new after school clubs and trips out with school, providing our children with exciting new experiences and valuable life skills”.

Laura Still, Persimmon East Scotland sales director, said: “At Persimmon, we’re passionate about giving back to the communities we serve, and Carmuirs Primary is a wonderful example of a school working hard to improve opportunities for its pupils.

“We hope this donation will support their efforts in creating clubs and activities that inspire the next generation.”