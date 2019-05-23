Careers event to be held in Falkirk’s St Mungo’s High School

St Mungo’s High School is hosting a ‘Future Pathway’ careers event for pupils and their parents on Tuesday, June 4.

Representatives from various organisations will be in attendance on the day to offer information on employment, training, volunteering and vocations and there will also be a series of workshops.

Some of the employers attending include UCAS, Morrison’s Construction, INEOS, Police Scotland, Forth Ports and Scottish Ambulance Service.

Parents are invited to still come along if pupils cannot attend to gain useful information about careers, entry requirements and available support.

The event will be held in the school from 7pm to 9pm.