Camelon school breakfast club benefits from £11,500 donation

Carmuirs Primary School will share a donation of more than £11,500 with two other primaries, in Aberdeen and Newcastle, following a grant made by a national courier service.

Speedy Freight has partnered with the Greggs Foundation for at least two years to sponsor three breakfast clubs located near its branches.

The move will benefit nearly 150 children and forms part of the National Same Day Courier’s pledge to support the end to food poverty.

A breakfast club at Carmuirs Primary School in Camelon has benefitted from a donation made by Speedy Freight in partnership with the Greggs Foundation. Picture: Google.

There are now more than 600 breakfast clubs providing free meals every school morning to nearly 40,000 children, helping them get the best out of their school day.

According to the Trussell Trust, there was an 81 per cent increase in emergency food parcels from food banks in its network during the last two weeks of March 2020 compared to the same period in 2019, including a 122 per cent rise in parcels specifically for children.

The coronavirus pandemic has only exacerbated the challenges faced by those in poverty, making the year-long pledge even more crucial.

Shirley Anne Clubb, of Carmuirs Primary School, said: “We are very lucky to have the support of Speedy Freight during such uncertain times.

“Breakfast is the most important meal of the day and sets our kiddies and their families up for a positive day of learning.”

Andrew Barrie, Speedy Freight general manager, said: “I am delighted to be able to support 150 pupils with a healthy start to the day through the full funding of three breakfast clubs.”

