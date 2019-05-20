Camelon primary Carmuirs tidies up in litter competition

The Rotary Club of Falkirk has picked Carmuirs Primary School as the winners for the 2018-19 Litter Awareness Competition.

Carmuirs has been selected for the top prize of £100 for the third time having already won the Rotary Club’s Primary School Quiz.

The judges voted unanimously for Carmuirs to win claiming they were impressed by their “continued commitment and improvement”.

Six schools entered this year; Bantaskin, Carmuirs, Hallglen, St Francis Xavier, Victoria and Windsor Park. Each School that entered received £25 for participating.

The schools in second and third place were Victoria Primary school who have been given a £75 cheque, and Windsor Park School, who got a £50 cheque.

The two runners up also made considerable progress and were close to the standard set by the winners.