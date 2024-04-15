Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As the successful Shining a Light exhibition came to a close, a presentation ceremony took place in the Park Gallery within Callendar House.

Since January over 13,000 visitors have walked through the front doors of the historic building in Callendar Park and many of them have also visited the exhbition

It gives a showcase to the work of pupils in the district’s schools who studied for the Advanced Higher in art and design during 2022/23.

Shining a Light presentation, left to right: Pictured: Provost Robert Bissett; Rose O'Connor, Eden Consultancy Group; Sarlota Kellnerova; Gillian Smith, exhibitions officer Park Gallery; Mhairi McAinsh, principal teacher of art and design Larbert High School and DYW Coordinator DYW Forth Valley; Sylvia Corsie, art and design teacher Braes High School; Paula Carr art teacher at Carrongrange High School; and Douglas Cameron, Eden Consultancy Group. Pic: Michael Gillen

Throughout the session they had to build folios of their work to allow them to go on and study courses in creativity subjects across the country.

Shining a Light gave those former pupils of Bo'ness, Braes, Carrongrange, Denny, Falkirk, Grangemouth, Graeme, Larbert and St Mungo’s to have their work on display in a gallery setting.

Not only does it provide them with an opportunity to have their work exhibited in a gallery setting – last year the work of Royal Academician Barbara Rae was hanging on the same walls – but they also get to describe the influences and ideas behind their work on video and in text.

Shining a Light also highlights the work of former pupils and their achievements. This year Jacqueline Marr, a past pupil of St Joseph’s in Bonnybridge and St Mungo’s High, shared her story.

Mhairi McAinsh of Larbert High School and Sylvia Corsie of Braes High School accept the trophy on behalf of former pupil Eva Robertson. Pic: Michael Gillen

It is 25 years since she graduated from Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art & Design and the following year her work was displayed as part of the first art exhibition in the Park Gallery.

One of Scotland’s finest figurative contemporary artists, Jacqueline exhibits extensively in galleries and art events throughout the UK and Europe, whilst undertaking numerous private and public commissions.

In 2020 she was a heat winner in the Sky Arts Portrait Artist of the Year programme.

Last year’s exhibition, the first of its kind to be held, featured the work of a former winner of that competition, former Denny High pupil Calum Stevenson who won the Sky Arts Portrait Artist of the Year in 2021.

Paula Carr accepted the second place award on behalf of her Carrongrange High pupils. Pic: Michael Gillen

Sponsors of the event were once again Falkirk’s Eden Consultancy and Cass Art.

Speaking at Friday evening’s presentation ceremony, Douglas Cameron of Eden praised all those whose work was exhibited, saying: “There is fantastic work on show and you should all be extremely proud of yourselves. I think the standard is even higher this year.

"There no getting away from the importance of the creative industries in this country. Latest figures estimate that creative industries generated £126 billion in gross value to the economy and employed 2.4 million people. Art is a major producer for the UK economy.

“We’ve built up our business in Falkirk over the last 20-plus years. Over that time we’ve worked with companies in Sydney, Miami, New York and we’ve done it all from Falkirk. Hopefully in the future you will be able to base yourselves where you want and it may be in Falkirk.”

Third prize winner Sarlota Kellnerova with her portrait of a friend. Pic: Michael Gillen

Gillian Smith, exhibitions officer, thanked all those young people who submitted their art work and also the teachers who she had collaborated with closely in setting up the gallery event.

Interior designer and TV presenter Anna Campbell-Jones recently worked with pupils at Larbert High School on art projects and she was asked to judge the Shining a Light entrants.

First prize which includes a £100 Cass Art voucher and the Eden Consultancy SAL trophy went to Eva Robertson of Larbert and Braes High Schools. Unfortunately, she couldn’t attend on the night but Ms Campbell-Jones said of her work: “ “I love the juxtaposition of cut-out images of unloved concrete modernist buildings both overlaid and offset with bold colour, as if colour is missing from the buildings themselves.

"The choice of colours is particularly pertinent (see le Corbusier Polychromie Architecturale) whilst feeling contemporary. The layering and mixed translucency of the resolved pieces is most satisfying” while suggesting that Eva ahs a look at the work of Glasgow artist Toby Paterson.

The second prize of a £60 Cass Art goody bag went to a group of youngsters from Carrongrange High School in Grangemouth.

Their art featured the history of the port town of Grangemouth with various snapshots of the heritage displayed inside a gallery of shipping containers which can be seen at the docks and various depots around the town.

Ms Campbell-Jones said: “I would love to see this in real life, the three-dimensional effect must be striking. An industrial advent calendar inviting the viewer into multiple worlds, at the same time creating mystery with concealment.

"Fantastic physical scale and ambition, beautifully made with simple materials. Clearly inspired by the wonderful work of David Mach.”

Teacher Paula Carr, who accepted the award on behalf of her pupils, said she was immensely proud of all of them, adding: “IT’s bee a big collaborative piece and they’ve learned to so much about the history and the town where they live. They’ve shown what they can achieve and should be really proud of themselves.”

Third prize of a £60 Cass Art goody bag went to Sarlota Kellnerova. Bo’ness Academy, for her portrait of a friend.

The judge commented: “I found this portrait captivating and mysterious, like all the best portraits you look at it for a long time to seek character and meaning. It leaves the viewer with more questions than it answers, as well as being technically superb with a timeless quality. Brought to mind Gerard Burns.”