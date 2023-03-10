Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) joined colleagues across the country in agreeing to the latest pay offer from local authority employers.

The union revealed 90 per cent of members voted to accept the offer, on an 82 per cent turnout, with ten per cent rejecting it.

The offer will see teachers receive a seven per cent rise backdated to April last year, a further five per cent at the start of this financial year, and another two per cent in January 2023.

Members of the EIS have accepted the latest pay offer. Pic: Michael Gillen

The EIS tweeted: “Pay offer will be accepted. All strike action in pursuit of an improved teachers’ pay offer cancelled.”