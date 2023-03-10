News you can trust since 1845
Breaking: Biggest teaching union accepts pay offer

Teachers across Forth Valley have accepted the latest pay offer, halting strike action.

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 10:26am

Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) joined colleagues across the country in agreeing to the latest pay offer from local authority employers.

The union revealed 90 per cent of members voted to accept the offer, on an 82 per cent turnout, with ten per cent rejecting it.

The offer will see teachers receive a seven per cent rise backdated to April last year, a further five per cent at the start of this financial year, and another two per cent in January 2023.

Members of the EIS have accepted the latest pay offer. Pic: Michael Gillen
The EIS tweeted: “Pay offer will be accepted. All strike action in pursuit of an improved teachers’ pay offer cancelled.”

Members of the SSTA union voted in favour of the deal yesterday.

