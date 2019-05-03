Braes pupil Hannah to help inspire future sporting greats

A Braes teenager has been selected as one of Sportscotland’s young ambassadors.

Hannah Coutts (17), a pupil at Braes High School, has been named in a 32-strong team of young people who will help to inspired future sports leaders.

They will go across Scotland to arrange and talk at six conferences.

Hannah said: “I would like to inspire and motivate other young people to get involved in sport.”

The team of young people delivering the conferences get to decide on the content of each one and how they should deliver it.

In addition, athletes will attend to share their experiences in sport. Diver and Commonwealth medallist James Heatly has attended previous events.

The project is a huge part in Sportscotlands contribution to developing young people as leaders in sport.

Sportscotlad chief executive Stewart Harris said: “Our young ambassadors conferences provide an excellent opportunity for pupils across the country who are passionate about sport to come together to make a difference.

“It offers them the chance to meet exceptional athletes and leading sports professionals, the pupils can also gain invaluable first-hand knowledge which will help them in their sporting journeys.”

Each year, two pupils from every secondary school in Scotland are picked to promote sport and motivate others to get involved through this programme.

Since the National Lottery-funded programme was launched in 2012, 3500 young ambassador have been chosen and approximately 650 new ambassadors attend every year.