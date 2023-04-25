Welcoming pupils, staff and parents, headteacher Iain Livingstone said the evening was to “celebrate the numerous successes of our young people”, adding: “The prize winners who are here tonight have worked very hard to achieve their awards, so it is important that we take this time to recognise their efforts and to commend them for their success.”

Guest speaker for the event was Olympic and Commonwealth athlete Eilidh Doyle, who at the time she announced her retiral in 2021 was the most decorated Scottish track and field athlete of all time. The prizes were presented by the scho0l’s depute headteacher Julie Wilkinson.

The full prize list:

Left to right, S6 Award for Excellence winner Rachel Hunter, Olympic athlete Eilidh Doyle, head teacher Iain Livingstone and S5 Dux Ian Edwards. Pic: Scott Louden

Fourth Year

Certificate of Achievement 4/1C: Isla Drummond – performance Spanish; Sophie Duncan – effort Spanish; Rory Hodgson – effort for engineering science and graphic communication; Heather Johnston – effort physical education (SQA); Euan Menzies – effort physical education (SQA), French and English; Jack Paterson – performance English, Jessica Swan – performance Spanish, art & design and effort for French.

4/2C: Amy Ferguson – effort history; Cameron Hudson – performance applications of maths; Chloe Jones – effort Spanish; Mason Penman – effort practical woodwork; Emma Rosenberg – effort for music; Elliot Trotter – effort art & design.

4/3C – Joshua Aitken – performance physics; Rory Calvert – performance applications of maths; Olivia Chomczuk – performance for English and Spanish and effort for mathematics; Neave Cowan – performance for business management and mathematics; Oliver Duncan – effort for mathematics; Erin Ferrier – effort chemistry and English; Reuben Howie – effort art & design; Eva Inglis – effort history; Nicole Padkin – performance art & design; Kian Sutherland – performance practical woodwork

4/4L: Jamie Gow – effort practical electronics and physical education (SQA); Jack Milne – effort English; Lucas Moreno – performance Spanish; Lewis Morgan – performance physics and effort modern studies; Samuel Oliver – performance practical woodwork; Jodie Watson – effort modern studies.

4/5L: Rory Edwards – performance mathematics and physical education (SQA) and efforts Spanish; Amber Loney – effort biology; Olivia Sneddon –performance mathematics and people & society; Zoe Wilson – performance English.

4/7O: Andrew Dick – effort English and performance chemistry; Matthew Erskine – performance music technology and effort history; Dean Johnston – effort geography; Alex McKinlay – effort history; Cara Stevenson – performance for chemistry, maths, music, application of maths and effort biology; Andrew Wearing – effort history; Alasdair Welsh – effort physics.

4/8O: Duncan Cameron – performance applications of maths, mathematics, practical electronics and effort business management; Robbie Crawford – performance physical education (SQA); Chloe Dickson – performance music technology and effort application of maths, English and biology; Cassie Holden – performance administration and effort physical education (SQA); Niamh Pargeter – performance for applications of maths and chemistry; Rhiannan Shankland – effort practical cookery; Melie Vareille – performance French; Alba Vazquez – effort French and history and performance Spanish.

Euan Angus-Felton – performance administration, application of maths, engineering science, geography, mathematics and physics; Elise Gavin – performance history and RMPS; Carmen Graham – performance English; Jenny Hastings – performance French and Spanish; Indie Hughes – effort French; Roisin Kirk – effort music, English and RMPS and performance mathematics, French, biology and drama; Ross McKay – effort administration; Adam Rankine – effort English.

4/11P: Erin Bunce – effort Spanish; Zac Duncan – effort practical cookery and effort health & food technology; Beth Fletcher – performance physical education (SQA); Joe Lilley – performance music; Kayleigh Marshall – effort business management; Leah McNeil effort music technology, biology and computing; Rebecca Melville – effort biology, performance chemistry, English, graphic communication, mathematics, modern studies, applications of maths; Alexander Ohlstenius – performance chemistry, applicaton of maths, computing, physics, mathematics and French, effort biology; Cameron Smith – effort computing and performance English.

4/12P: Cerys Berry – performance health & food technology; Ryan McAteer – performance mathematics, chemistry and physics; Ellie McMillan – effort drama; Evan Seel – effort history; Calum Smith – performance English.

Fifth Year

5/1C: Rowan Campbell – Higher certificate French; Eva Gillespie – Nat 5 Certificate art & design; Sarah Sutherland – Higher certificate music.

5/2C: Hannah Hope – Higher certificate physical education (SQA).

5/4L: Sophie Leonard – Donald Cameron award for music; Hannah Lothian – Higher certificate Spanish, NPA certificate drawing & painting and Higher prize health & food technology; Brooke McRae – Nat 5 certificate applications of maths; Chloe Sneddon – Higher certificate applications of maths and administration.

5/5L: Douglas Arbuckle – Higher certificate for physics and chemistry; Katie Bennie – Higher certificate for history and business management, NPA certificate for drawing & painting; Ewan Johnson – Level 5 prize computer games development; Luke MacLennan – NPA certificate drama; Catriona McLauchlan – Higher certificate for art & design, Higher prize graphic communication and Level 6 prize digital media.

5/7O: Hollie Buglass – Higher prize geography; Dougal Burnett – Higher certificate engineering science; James Edwards – Jackson Hughes award Higher mathematics, Higher prize for mathematics, computing and physics; Danielle Spence – Nat 5 certificate laboratory science; Jack Thomson – Nat 5 certificate physics; Leon Vareille – Higher certificate computing and mathematics, and Higher prize engineering science.

5/8O; Ben Dullforce – Higher prize chemistry; Iona Lang – Higher prize French and biology; Kerr MacKay – Higher prize music and adminstration; Sophie Meffen – Joseph T Bennie Memorial Quaich English; Cody Mitchell – Nat 5 certificate laboratory science; Anna Peretto – Higher certificate RMPS.

5/10P: Hannah Firth – Higher prize dance; Isla McIntosh – Level 5 certificate jewellery making; Summer McNeil – Level 5 certificate computer games development; Olivia Park – Higher certificate modern studies; Eve Thomson – Higher certificate dance.

5/11P: Louise Ainslie – Higher prize art & design; Jenna Arbuckle – Joseph T Bennie Memorial Quaich English; Gregor Skinner – Higher prize modern studies; David Stark – Nat 5 certificate applications of maths.

Sixth Year

Campsie: Isla Campbell – H P McCulloch Award drama, Advanced Higher prize drama and history; Abbie Cross – Nat 5 certificate administration; Rachel Hunter – Advanced Higher prize chemistry and physics, and David Morrison award Advanced Higher Physics; Adam Jansen – NPA Certificate drama and Higher prize physical education (SQA); Lawson McNaughton – Higher prize supporting the faculty with family learning events & helping young pupils, and Braes award for computing; Jay Parkes – Nat 5 certificate for mathematics.

Lomond: Ruaridh Divers – Advanced Higher certificate drama; Rachel Hannah – Higher certificate biology and Sheilagh Stewart award chemistry; Jamie Marr – Level 6 certificate data science; Aarron Martin – Higher prize applications of maths and Higher certificate geography; Anya McCheyne – Higher certificate music technology; Lucy Reid – Higher certificate (Level 5) social science; Eva Robertson – James B Yates award art & design,

Higher certificate drama and Higher prize history; Esha Sardar – Level 6 certificate cyber security; Matthew Shanks – Linda Muir award Advanced Higher music, Advanced Higher prize music and Higher prize drama; Lyla Taggart – Jim Graham award music, Higher prize music technology and Advanced Higher certificate music; April Watson – Nat 5 certificate practical cake craft; Bailey Weir – Level 6 certificate digital media.

Ochil: Isla Anderson – Higher certificate health & food technology and Nat 5 certificate practical cake craft; Beth Laird – NPA certificate photography; Harry Lawson – Advanced Higher prize biology; Paige MacGillivray – Nat 5 certificate practical electronics and drama.

Pentland: Eilidh Anderson – NPA certificate photography, Higher certificate media studies and Rankin award - S6 achievement English; Amna Anwar – Advanced Higher certificate biology and chemistry, and Advanced Higher prize mathematics; Niamh Campbell – Advanced Higher prize modern studies; Grace Hendry – Higher prize RMPS and media studies, Advanced Higher certificate art & design, Higher certificate (Level 6) social science, Level 5 prize jewellery making and NPA certificate photography; Max Macaulay – Advanced Higher certificate physics and mathematics; Andrew Melville – Higher prize accounting, business management and Spanish; Kai Mungall – Level 6 prize cyber security; Kian Quinn – Higher prize practical woodworking; Max Stewart – Level 6 prize data science.

