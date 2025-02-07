Braes High celebrate Keep Scotland Beautiful award for environmental work

A Falkirk area high school was celebrating after receiving a special award by an environmental charity.

Keep Scotland Beautiful recently visited Braes High to celebrate their achievements in the international environmental Eco-Schools programme.

As part of the 30th anniversary celebrations of the international Eco-Schools and Young Reporters for the Environment programmes, Keep Scotland Beautiful has hosted an online assembly, organised live lessons, and set celebration challenges. Additionally, schools celebrating a milestone will be visited to mark their success.

Braes High School was visited by Keep Scotland Beautiful’s education and learning officer Nicola Davidson who presented the school with a certificate to celebrate their Commendation for Climate Action, one of the main outcomes of the Climate Action Schools programme.

Nicola Davidson, left, visited Braes High School to present the pupils with their certificate. Pic: Contributed

Barry Fisher, CEO of Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “This year we celebrate 30 years of schools making an environmental difference through Eco-Schools.

“It’s great that we were able to visit Braes High School to present a certificate of achievement and to hear from the children, young people and educators about their inspiring action and commitment to improving our environment.

“For the past 30 years we have loved hearing about the remarkable achievements of our young people and the development of learning for sustainability across the world, and we look forward to continuing to provide support through our Climate Action Schools framework.”

Eco-Schools is the largest sustainable schools programme in the world operated internationally by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) and delivered by Keep Scotland Beautiful. It was launched in the UK four nations, Denmark and Germany in 1994 with Scotland.

Visit Celebrate | Keep Scotland Beautiful for more information about the year of celebrations.