Pupils and staff at a Bonnybridge primary school were delighted to strike gold not once but twice.

Antonine Primary was recognised by UNICEF UK for achieving gold status as a Rights Respecting School, while at the same time, it received a gold award as a Scottish Books Trust Reading Schools Scotland winner.

To spell out their news to the local community, the school has had two banners made which are now proudly displayed on the railings in Broomhill Road.

Delighted headteacher Jacqueline McLaughlin said there had been two working groups leading the development of both Developing a Reading School and Becoming a Rights aware school for a number of years.

Antonine Primary School pupils and staff celebrate their new awards - and their new banners. Pic: Michael Gillen

Staff, pupils and parents have been working together on the journey and she said that it was “such a lovely surprise to gain accreditation for both”.

For the UNCRC award the school focus has been on supporting children to understand and embed children’s rights across the school, as well as whole new outlook on health and well being education and a bespoke assembly programme supporting pupil voice.

As part of the reading schools initiative a brand new school library was designed and built as well as creating reading nooks throughout the school. Successful grants and fundraising money have been spent on new books and reading materials for every stage.

The headteacher added: “I am so proud of the whole team at Antonine and what has been achieved. The recognition of everyone’s hard work is welcomed and I couldn’t be a more proud headteacher.”