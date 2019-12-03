Bonnybridge pupils go for gold and get it

The energetic youngsters of Bonnybridge Primary School proved they had the right stuff to gain a gold standard in the sportscotland School Sport Award 2019.

The pupils displayed the commitment it takes to earn the top award in the National Lottery-funded initiative, which is designed to encourage schools to continuously improve physical education and school sports opportunities.

To gain the gold standard the Bonnybridge pupils had to take part in at least two hours or two periods of physical education per week, have access to a range of quality extra curricular sports and activities to take part in before, during and after school, have opportunities to compete in events, festivals and competitions throughout the year, opportunities for pupils to lead, coach, officiate or influence sport in their schools and provide evidence of sport being celebrated in the school whether it be through participation, performance, spectating, leading, coaching or officiating.

The sportscotland School Sport Award also provides a development plan template to improve any areas of weakness in the school’s PE provision.