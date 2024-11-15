Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pupils and staff at a Bonnybridge school are delighted that their going for gold bid has been successful.

Only 12 months after receiving their silver award, St Joseph’s Primary school in Broomhill has been awarded Gold by UNICEF UK’s Rights Respecting School programme.

UNICEF is the world’s leading organisation working for children and their rights. The award is granted to schools that show commitment to promoting and realising children’s rights and encouraging adults, children and young people to respect the rights of others in school.

Gold is the highest accolade given by UNICEF UK and shows a deep and thorough commitment to children’s rights at all levels of school life.

Teacher Lyndsay Dennis, who led the school in achieving the award, said “The staff are so very proud to have achieved this. The children have worked very hard and have shown great understanding in equity and equality, and can explain and give examples of how these are seen in our school.

"Pupils understand how their rights are connected to school life, to Catholic values and to their local and global community. We have a very nurturing family atmosphere with strong relationships with parents/carers who also value school’s rights respecting work.”

The initiative was led by the schools Rights Respecting Ambassadors who help take assemblies and teach other children about rights. There was also a Global Goals/Lauadto Si day in school, while the children worked with Antonine Primary on a litter campaign.

The school is planning future campaigns and to continue to learn about world issues link these to children’s rights – and they’ve a gold day celebration planned.